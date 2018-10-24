Inside the Den: Practice News & Notes
As the temperatures turn colder and colder in Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions continue to practice outside at the Lasch Football Complex.
Wednesday evening, the media was invited past the gates to catch a few minutes of practice, followed by group interviews with head coach James Franklin and running back Miles Sanders.
Let’s take a look at some of the news and notes to emerge from the session, here:
