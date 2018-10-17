Fall has arrived in Happy Valley.

Opening the iron gates into the Lasch Football Complex practice fields Wednesday evening, the media was able to get a glimpse of the Nittany Lions as they continue to prepare for their weekend matchup in Bloomington, Ind., with the Hoosiers. And it felt very, very cold with a whipping wind to go with it.

“Obviously today is the first day where it felt like winter,” said Franklin. “So you kind have that adjustment and we want to be outside as much we possibly can, so you’ve got the noise, and it was fairly windy as well.”

Let’s get right into some of the news, notes, and observations to stand out from the availability: