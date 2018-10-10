Inside the Den: Practice news & notes
Penn State football was back at it Wednesday evening at the Lasch Football Complex, allowing the media inside the gates to catch a few minutes of practice followed by a group interview with head coach James Franklin.
Let’s get right into some of our observations from the practice session, plus news and notes from Franklin’s post-practice interview:
INSIDE THE DEN: PRACTICE NEWS & NOTES
Not a member?
Take advantage of our special sign-up code - BWI30 - to try 30 days FREE!