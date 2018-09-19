Penn State once again opened its gates to the Lasch Football Complex Wednesday afternoon as the Nittany Lions prepare for their Friday evening matchup at Illinois, albeit on a different schedule than normal.

With James Franklin headed to his weekly radio show Wednesday evening rather than its usual Thursday time slot, the media was permitted to watch the opening minutes of practice rather than its conclusion, and Franklin himself was not available for questions.

With that in mind, fewer notes to pass along than typical given that Franklin had nothing to say after practice, but still let’s get into what we were able to see, here: