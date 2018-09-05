Ticker
Inside the Den: Practice News & Notes

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
@NateBauerBWI
Senior Editor
Is in his 13th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

Following a 45-38 overtime win against Appalachian State on Saturday, Penn State has been back on the practice field in preparation for its week two matchup at Pitt.

On a beautiful evening in State College Wednesday, the program opened its doors to the media for the final 10 minutes of practice, followed by interview availability with head coach James Franklin and sophomore cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields.

Check in with the program during its midweek practice session with us, here:

