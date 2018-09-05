Following a 45-38 overtime win against Appalachian State on Saturday, Penn State has been back on the practice field in preparation for its week two matchup at Pitt.

On a beautiful evening in State College Wednesday, the program opened its doors to the media for the final 10 minutes of practice, followed by interview availability with head coach James Franklin and sophomore cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields.

Check in with the program during its midweek practice session with us, here: