PITTSBURGH – For 29 minutes Saturday night, Penn State and Pitt battled back and forth, unable to cash in on opportunities thanks to ill-timed penalties and costly mistakes.

Just a point separating the two teams, at 7-6 with the Nittany Lions leading late in the first half, Pitt punter Kirk Christodoulou lined up to again swap field position. As the rain continued to fall onto the playing surface, though, the Panther punter dropped the ball, soon recovered by Penn State linebacker Jarvis Miller at the Pitt 35-yard line.

The mistake proved to be extremely damaging to the Panthers.