The start of the NCAA’s late signing period, formerly known as National Signing Day, had no frills or drama for the Penn State football program. Instead, having signed 27 players to its Class of 2020 on Dec. 18, it made for, as James Franklin put it, “a beautiful day” in which the Penn State coaching staff could celebrate preferred run-ons and turn its attention to some of the country’s top underclassmen. The end of 39 days since Franklin last held a media availability, a postgame press conference following the Nittany Lions’ 53-39 win against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl, Franklin returned to the Beaver Stadium media room Wednesday afternoon. Preceding the public introductions of new assistant coaches Kirk Ciarrocca, Phil Trautwein, and Taylor Stubblefield to the offensive staff, the Nittany Lions’ head coach had plenty of topics to discuss. Here’s a look at some of the pertinent points to emerge:

1) Beginning as he usually does at press conferences with an opening statement, Franklin initially offered that he didn’t have much of one to give. Nearly five minutes later, that assessment came to fruition. In an offseason that has witnessed the departures of Matt Limegrover and Gerad Parker from the staff, in addition to the December move of offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne to head coach at Old Dominion, Franklin acknowledged that much has happened within the program’s personnel the past six weeks. First welcoming Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator from Minnesota, the Nittany Lions followed with the hires of Trautwein from Boston College and Stubblefield from Miami. And, most recently, long-time Franklin defensive line coach Sean Spencer moved into the NFL as the New York Giants’ new DL assistant. “Obviously we've had some staff changes, which has probably been the biggest story since the last time we spoke,” Franklin said, identifying the turnover as one f the job’s biggest challenges. “Obviously it's challenging, and I'm not saying I love it, but also it's cool when you look at, we've had two assistants leave to become head coaches, we’ve had two assistants leave to be offensive coordinators, one assistant now at the NFL in Sean. “Obviously it does create challenges, but I do think it's a really good example of a healthy program that people have seen the success that we've had and kind of want to steal bits and pieces of it.” Now entering his seventh year at Penn State, staff turnover has been a near-constant for Franklin. With a pending defensive line coaching hire still to be made, a process already underway and one the head coach expects to finish “up here sooner rather than later,” Franklin will welcome the program’s 22nd assistant coach. This, he insisted, is a positive for the program and the personnel from which it consists. “It's a win-win for everybody,” Franklin said. “The thing we have to do a great job is having a great list of people that we are going to be able to hire… what I try to explain to the players, whether it's this or anything else in life, every change that happens is an opportunity. It's an opportunity hopefully for us to be able to hire someone with a similar skill set to keep things the same, and in some areas maybe even be able to upgrade, which is what we're always trying to do.”

2) Approved by Penn State’s Board of Trustees compensation committee Dec. 6, Franklin’s contract extension through the 2025 season has not yet been signed, he acknowledged Wednesday. Given the occasion to explain, Franklin suggested there hasn’t been a delay, but instead said the complex process simply has to play itself out. “As you can imagine, these contracts aren't like three pages of notes,” Franklin said. “So it's about language and making sure what Penn State is comfortable with and what we're comfortable with, and that takes time.” Discussing comments made by Penn State director of athletics Sandy Barbour before the Cotton Bowl in which she estimated contract details to be announced in “early-to-mid January,” Franklin clarified that a verbal agreement has been reached but the specifics always have to be “ironed out” so that “both parties are protected” before it is signed. This, Franklin said, was something he thought was “going to happen soon.” “There really were no hold-ups or concerns or issues on either party,” Franklin said. “It was just kind of going through all the red tape and the verbiage of contracts like that.”

3) With the arrival of the recruiting dead period, one that will last until Feb. 29, Franklin and his staff have returned to football. Specifically, in welcoming a new offensive coordinator and two new position coaches on that side of the ball, leaving only running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and tight ends assistant Tyler Bowen as holdovers from the 2019 season, the Nittany Lions have started the process of revising their offense. That revision, however, is in no way a tear-down and rebuild of what the Nittany Lions have had varying degrees of success within each of the past four seasons, Franklin said. Noting that the staff has spent time examining Minnesota’s offense, and Penn State’s offense, then working to merge the two, Franklin said that discussions have centered on determining the facets of each that are in “Penn State’s best interests moving forward.” “There are always things that you try to clean up that you say, Well, why do we do it that way, and no one really remembers why it's just that's how we've always done it. Obviously, that's never a good answer,” Franklin said. “So (we’re) making sure that we continue to clean things up, and that's been a process. It's been a grind.” Working diligently to have the system in place quickly, Franklin added that the objective is to hit the ground running upon the arrival of spring practice in March. “So spring will be important, and then obviously going into summer, so come fall, it doesn’t… feel like a new offense, that we're a veteran team returning and we can play as such.”