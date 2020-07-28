 Penn State Football: News and Notes from the Nittany Lions' Ongoing Return to Action
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-28 14:04:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Inside the Den: Penn State Hoops Summer News and Notes

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 15th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

Penn State football isn’t the only program on campus attempting to navigate its way through a pandemic.

Part of the athletic department’s phased return to campus this summer, the Nittany Lion men’s basketball program filtered its way back to the area on June 22 for a mandatory quarantine, then moved into a voluntary ramping up period of strength and conditioning through the first half of July.

Following the guidance of the NCAA Division I Council, then, the Nittany Lions finally returned to organized, on-court skill instruction, with the coaching staff present, beginning on July 20.

So what’s the latest word from the program as it prepares ahead of its possible 2020-21 campaign?

Let’s take a look at some of the news, notes, and buzz coming from the program this week, right here:

Can Myreon Jones and the Nittany Lions duplicate their success of the pandemic-halted 2019-20 campaign? (AP Images)

