Penn State football isn’t the only program on campus attempting to navigate its way through a pandemic.

Part of the athletic department’s phased return to campus this summer, the Nittany Lion men’s basketball program filtered its way back to the area on June 22 for a mandatory quarantine, then moved into a voluntary ramping up period of strength and conditioning through the first half of July.

Following the guidance of the NCAA Division I Council, then, the Nittany Lions finally returned to organized, on-court skill instruction, with the coaching staff present, beginning on July 20.

So what’s the latest word from the program as it prepares ahead of its possible 2020-21 campaign?

Let’s take a look at some of the news, notes, and buzz coming from the program this week, right here: