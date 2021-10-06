Inside the Den: Penn State football Wednesday media notes

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media for the final time this week as his No. 4-ranked Nittany Lions continue their prep for the Hawkeyes this weekend. Following practice, Franklin questions from reporters for about 13 minutes before Ji’Ayir Brown was given his first opportunity to meet with the media in the in-person group setting of a Wednesday practice. Here are my news, notes, and observations from the session: Three takeaways from Penn State football's midweek press conference Penn State Nittany Lions October 6 practice observations: Quick hitters

1) Offensive contribution

One of the early questions Franklin handled Wednesday could have gone a completely different direction if the head coach hadn’t been in a good sport mood. Asked about Iowa’s offense, who was described as "scoring" but "not moving the ball much," Franklin willingly offered the most pertinent point of the week about the Hawkeyes’ No. 118-ranked total offense and its 320 yards per game average. Of no fault of the Hawkeyes’ offense, he said, the key metric is whether or not they produce points off of the excellent field position that their defense and special teams consistently have gifted them. "That's because of the turnovers that they get, so they're in a great situation because they're doing what they can do with the opportunities they get,” Franklin said. “They get the ball on short fields and they've been able to turn them into touchdowns, so that's a positive for them. “It's hard for me to kind of talk about more than that, because they have done what they needed to do with the situation that they've been in." One counter to Franklin’s argument, though, is probably worth mentioning here. While the Hawkeyes have scored at a rate of 33.2 points per game, the analytics of the FPI have their offensive efficiency checking in at just 48.9 which is 67th nationally in the category. For reference, Penn State is 17th offensively in its efficiency at 74.3 while Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan round out the top five behind Coastal Carolina. The metric is “based on the offense’s contribution to scoring margin on a per-play basis, adjusted for strength of opposing defenses faced.” To date, Iowa has faced defenses rated by the same metric no higher than Iowa State at No. 13, followed by Indiana at 48, Colorado State at 56, Maryland at 59, and Kent State at 91.

2) And Tig too

Penn State already boasts one of the nation’s best safeties in Jaquan Brisker, who returned as a preseason All-American ahead of his fifth-year senior season with the Nittany Lions. But in a lengthy answer about Tig Brown, Brisker’s former Lackawanna College teammate and current partner in the Nittany Lions’ secondary, Franklin offered some lofty praise. “I’m not surprised with the success that he's having this year,” Franklin said. “I think we got to have two of the better safeties in college football.” Brown is currently rated by PFF as having the 6th best overall defensive grade for Penn State’s unit, but is second in tackling behind Daequan Hardy and fifth in the group’s overall coverage grades.

3) Stout awareness

This is probably better for another day with a more in-depth analysis, but I asked how having arguably the nation’s best punter in Jordan Stout this season has changed, if at all, his mentality. Thankfully, Franklin caught my drift as I didn’t spit it out quite as eloquently as I might have liked. For as well as Stout has performed, now ranked No. 7 in yards per punt average this season, the reality of his effectiveness extends well beyond simply picking up yards. And as Franklin explained, the temptation to go for short fourth downs at any point in the middle of the field changes when a unit as steady as Stout and Penn State’s punt coverage team are in place. "That's where the discussion sometimes comes, is, we're doing such a good job of sky punts and things like that where, should we go for on fourth down in plus territory, or should we pin them deep?” Franklin said. “The analytics people will tell you should go for it on every single fourth down, but I do think it has to factor in, which I don't know if they do, how good is your punter at pinning people deep and how good are your bullets at playing the ball in the air? So I think that helps.” And, as Franklin continued saying, the ability to flip field position using Stout’s leg is important not just in the fact that the senior punter is able to kick it so far. Rather, also having the hang time on his punts - without having really “missed” at all this season - gives Penn State an incredible opportunity to play a field position game with confidence. “Hopefully we're not in a situation where we have to swing field position, but he's shown he's been able to do that, and some punters will do it, but they don't do it with hang time, and it becomes a negative,” Franklin said. “You actually out kick your coverage, and he's been able to kick it for tremendous distance and swing field position, but also do it in a way where we have a chance to cover it with field position, as well as hang time." Stout is now second in his overall punting grade nationally according to PFF behind only Colorado State’s Ryan Stonehouse.

4) Turning it over