Inside the Den: Penn State football preseason practice first week notebook

A full week of practices are in the books for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State football has had six of its preseason practices, out of 25 permitted in the 29 days leading into the first game of the season, having nearly completed its first full week of camp ahead of a Sept. 4 season-opener at Wisconsin.

So what’s been happening behind the scenes?

We’ve checked in around the program to gauge some of what’s taken place with the Nittany Lions through its first week of practices: