Inside the Den: Penn State football Wednesday practice notes and takeaways

Penn State football once again opened the doors to Holuba Hall to the media Wednesday afternoon and evening, the Nittany Lions practicing inside ahead of their Saturday season opener at Wisconsin. First allowing about 20 minutes to observe the beginning of the practice session, the Nittany Lions then welcomed the media back to the complex for a post-practice Q&A with head coach James Franklin and fifth-year senior starting quarterback Sean Clifford. Earlier Wednesday, we posted some of the news, notes, and observations to emerge from the practice portion of the availability. Now, let’s move into some of the notes and takeaways to emerge from Franklin and Clifford as the Nittany Lions prepare to take on the No. 12-ranked Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday:

1) The biggest news of the event probably wasn’t much of a surprise at this point, but Franklin officially named Ji'Ayir Brown as the week one starter at free safety opposite Jaquan Brisker on Saturday. “Tig will be the other starter. Ji'Ayir Brown will be the other starter, we call him Tig. But there will be other guys that will rotate in at both safety spots, but right now, it will be Brisker and Tig at the two safety spots for us.” In a battle between Brown and corner-turned-free safety Keaton Ellis this preseason, the junior college transfer will get the nod against the Badgers.

2) For as much as Penn State is naturally the focal point of the media this week, getting a gauge on the Nittany Lions before they take the field for the first time in front of fans since the spring game, the program’s opponent this weekend got its close-up assessment from Clifford at practice on Wednesday. Asked to analyze what he’s expecting to see from the Badgers, the Nittany Lions’ signal-caller offered respect to his opponent while maintaining Penn State’s preparedness for the opportunity at hand. “I think that it starts up front. Their defense has always been super proud about how they stop the run,” Clifford said. “Their front seven is going to come downhill, they're going to add on blitzers, they're going to try to pressure you, and they do a good job of it. They've done it over the past few years, going all the way back. Coach Leonhard has done a really good job of getting those boys right. They're gonna be a challenge up front, but our offensive line is confident and they're excited as well.” One of the Big Ten’s best program’s for creating takeaways, the Badgers also represent a challenge Clifford is anticipating to have to navigate on the back end. “At the DB position, I think that they're talented there too. They have a lot of returning starters, guys that have been in the program for a long time, so it's easy to make calls and communication is easy on the field when you have guys who have been around the program awhile,” Clifford said. “They're obviously going to be a tall task but at the same time, we've worked countless hours, spring, summer, and now fall to get to this moment, so we're excited and we're confident to go up to Madison.”

3) Appearing to be poised to fill the role of Penn State’s starting slot corner this season, the somewhat under-the-radar redshirt sophomore Daequan Hardy was a topic of discussion for Franklin Wednesday. Referred to as “Dae Dae” within the program, Hardy is coming off a season in which he finished as the top-graded pass rusher on the Nittany Lion defense, making the most of his blitz opportunities with a sack and a hurry last year. He also finished with 186 snaps on the year, making eight tackles primarily in that slot corner role. According to Franklin, the strides taken by the 5-foot-9, 180-pound Hardy have been significant and notable leading into a year in which he’s likely to take on a bigger role on the defense. “Early on, I think one of his issues was he's a little bit undersized, and he's gotten bigger and stronger and more confident and I think he's going to have a significant role for us,” Franklin said. “I’m really proud of him. He's just doing really well in a lot of different areas, and I think he's going to have a big role for us this year.”

