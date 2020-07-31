 Penn State Football: News and Notes from the Nittany Lions' Ongoing Return to Action
Inside the Den: Penn State Football News and Notes

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 15th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

We checked in on the offensive players from Penn State's June-arrival true freshmen from the Class of 2020 Thursday.

Let's move over to the defensive side of the ball today.

Penn State Football Recruiting Coziah Izzard Class of 2021
Defensive lineman Coziah Izzard

INSIDE THE DEN: PENN STATE FOOTBALL NEWS & NOTES

