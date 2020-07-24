Inside the Den: Penn State Football News and Notes
Penn State football is back.
Again.
After a hiatus that saw the Nittany Lions disband from spring break the second week in March all the way until the second week in June, with a quarantine period, then supervised, voluntary workouts, to more interaction through the month of July, the program finally is getting back to the business of actual, on-field football, with coaches, beginning Friday.
So with that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the news, notes, and buzz coming from the program this week, right here:
