 Penn State Football: News and Notes from the Nittany Lions' Ongoing Return to Action
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-24 16:14:06 -0500') }}

Inside the Den: Penn State Football News and Notes

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 15th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

Penn State football is back.

Again.

After a hiatus that saw the Nittany Lions disband from spring break the second week in March all the way until the second week in June, with a quarantine period, then supervised, voluntary workouts, to more interaction through the month of July, the program finally is getting back to the business of actual, on-field football, with coaches, beginning Friday.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the news, notes, and buzz coming from the program this week, right here:

Penn State and other programs across the country are again permitted to have on-field instruction beginning Friday.
Penn State and other programs across the country are again permitted to have on-field instruction beginning Friday. (Nate Bauer/BWI)

INSIDE THE DEN: PENN STATE FOOTBALL NEWS & NOTES

