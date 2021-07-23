Inside the Den: Penn State DL looks to translate talent to production

Catch up on our series of insider notebooks:

During a season with few easily digestible national statistics, Penn State’s defense found itself confronting an unusual reality.

Finishing the year with 2.44 sacks per outing, the Nittany Lions finished 50th nationally in the category and fifth among its Big Ten competitors. Led by Shaka Toney’s five sacks, Penn State finished with 22 for the nine-game season at an average of 2.44 per game, down dramatically from the 3.46 that had marked the season prior and placed the program seventh nationally.

Will the Nittany Lions return to form this season in a statistical sense?

BWI surveyed the program this offseason for a better grip on where the defensive line stands as the start of preseason camp quickly approaches: