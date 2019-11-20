Inside the Den: November 20 Penn State practice news & notes
Penn State once again opened the gates to the Lasch Football complex to the media for a few minutes Wednesday evening as the Nittany Lions continue to prepare for a weekend date at No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.
Subscribers, check out our news, notes, and observations from practice, plus James Franklin's post-practice press conference, by going Inside the Den.
Get a free 30-day trial to Blue-White Illustrated with promo code BWI30
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook