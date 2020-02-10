“We did it enough towards the end we get the stops that we needed, but we didn't do it for 40. So again, that's why I keep saying it's frightening that we could be scary good if we continue to get better, and we can,” Chambers said Monday. “I don't know if we've put a 40-minute defensive game together or offensive game when you're just hitting on all cylinders, much like Purdue did against Iowa. They were hitting on all cylinders. So I'm encouraged and I look forward to when that day comes.”

A mantra that Chambers has been preaching throughout Penn State’s ascendant 2019-20 campaign, that the Nittany Lions have yet to “hit on all cylinders,” a shakier second-half effort allowed the head coach to continue his sermon leading into Tuesday night’s date at Purdue (6:30 p.m., BTN). Witnessing a 19-point advantage wither to three in the final five minutes before pulling out a game-winning response to stem the Gopher tide, that the Nittany Lions emerged victorious extended the program’s record winning streak to six games against Big Ten opponents.

Reflecting on an 83-77 win against Minnesota Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center, his newly minted No. 13-ranked Nittany Lions produced “as good of a defensive half” as he’d seen all year, Chambers said. Limiting the Gophers to just 22 points on 9 of 30 shooting from the floor and an 0 of 7 clip from deep, all while holding a 21-16 edge on the boards, Penn State took a 36-22 lead to the locker room.

Meeting the media Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference back in the bowels of the Bryce Jordan Center, Chambers and the Nittany Lions returned to practice shortly thereafter.

Needing a quick turnaround leading into Tuesday’s tilt at Mackey, Chambers is keeping his messaging consistent. Climbing into second place in the Big Ten standings, the Nittany Lions hold the conference’s only winning record at true road games this season, now 4-3 with wins at Georgetown and in their last three at Michigan, Nebraska, and most recently, Michigan State.

In doing so, the Nittany Lions have established an approach that Chambers will look to continue.

“We have had tough road games already,” Chambers said. “So I just tell them to go out and have some fun. Let's enjoy this experience, especially for your seniors. This is the last time you're gonna be West Lafayette. Let's enjoy it. Let's go out and have some fun. And let's try to compete and see what happens.”

Whether or not the Nittany Lions can do so with the services of second-leading scorer Myreon Jones remains to be seen.

Reported to have been under the weather for Penn State’s 75-70 win at Michigan State last week in which he posted 20 points, the sophomore guard was a scratch Saturday against the Gophers. Asked whether or not Jones would be available at Purdue, Chambers deferred, noting that he’d see what condition he was in at practice.

Putting a positive spin on the team setback, Chambers said the experiences of overcoming challenges this season have all helped create the depth and clutch performances critical to Penn State’s successes.

“I think all these experiences toughen us up. Another guy's got to step up. Somebody's got to make an impact. Somebody's got to contribute. Again, all-star in your role,” Chambers said. “Yeah, we didn't have MJ, Mike was in foul trouble. Okay, next man up, we believe in you. We have faith in you, and your teammates trust you. I think that's the big thing right there, trust. So through this adversity and challenges, continue to get better, continue to grow, have that growth mindset and keep playing out there for 40 minutes and give yourself a chance.”

Regardless of the outcome Tuesday night, Penn State’s performances thus far this season have continually moved the program further into the national college basketball conversation.

Now at 18-5 for the season with an 8-4 mark in the league, the Nittany Lions have simultaneously generated a 6-3 mark against Quad 1 opponents and a 5-2 record against Quad 2 teams. Good for No. 19 in the NCAA’s NET rankings heading into Monday’s games, that Penn State was not part of the NCAA’s official top 16 early bracket preview Saturday registered with Chambers.

It did not, however, become a distraction.

“I don't know if we got the respect that we deserve, but it's understandable. You know, I get it. We have to keep winning,” Chambers said. “And look, we're in control of our own destiny. It doesn't matter, what is it, February 10? February 10. It really doesn't matter today. It matters March 10 a lot more than it does today. So I'm not gonna waste my energy on being, I can't believe we're not top 16. It's just a waste of time.

“Let's keep proving them wrong. Let's keep showing up. Let's keep winning games. Let's keep getting better. Let's keep trying to be the best team that we can be by the end of the year. We can't fall prey to that noise or that distraction of, Oh I can't believe we're not. Then you stub your toe. Then you hit a speed bump. And right now, our focus needs to be on Penn State basketball. Penn State can't be Penn State. We just gotta keep getting better.”