Inside the Den: Next steps necessary for at least one Penn State receiver

For as much of a disaster as Penn State’s 2020 football season quickly became, the Nittany Lions’ final numbers weren’t as severe as the 4-5 record suggested.

Penn State’s total offense finished 37th nationally with 430.3 yards per game and, for as much of an issue as quarterback Sean Clifford experienced at times, the Nittany Lions’ 256.0 passing yards per game were good for No. 40.

Meanwhile, despite finishing on the All-Big Ten third team thanks to the preponderance of talent at the position, Jahan Dotson emerged as a true threat at receiver. Starting in all nine games, his 52 catches for 884 yards and eight scores were good for 98.2 yards per game and, maybe more impressive to Penn State’s offensive aims, his 15 catches of 20-or-more yards gave the Nittany Lions an explosive play threat it sorely needed.

Having hit the reset button this offseason, shedding the onerous COVID-19 protocols that dominated 2020 for something resembling “normal” this spring and summer, with a new offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich, the question is if and how the Nittany Lions are poised for an even better passing game performance in the weeks and months ahead.

Dictated by Clifford, his pass protection, the expected improvement from the running back position, and more, will Dotson and Washington be joined by a third or fourth reliable target?

With the Big Ten’s preseason media days quickly approaching and the start of Penn State’s camp soon thereafter, we surveyed program sources and our collected interviews for a better grip on the position this summer: