As is the case every Wednesday while Penn State is practicing, the program welcomed the media in for the final few minutes of this afternoon's session (the eighth of 15, capped by April 13's Blue-White Game), followed by interview opportunities with head coach James Franklin, receiver K.J. Hamler, and corner John Reid.

Let's dive right into some of the news and notes to emerge from the session, here:

INSIDE THE DEN - March 27 Practice News & Notes