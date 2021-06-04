Inside The Den: Lions host potential transfer prospect
Penn State is still searching the transfer market for potential impact players. Although they haven't quite found a quarterback that fits their needs yet, they may have found a defensive back that could help them out at safety immediately. Join us inside The Lions Den for the latest.
INSIDE THE DEN: TRANSFER DEFENSIVE BACK ON CAMPUS
