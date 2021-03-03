Inside The Den: Latest on QB Drew Allar
Penn State always had interest in taking two quarterbacks in the Class of 2022, but that became a necessity when freshman Micah Bowens decided to transfer in January. New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich wasted little time in finding the ideal replacement, offering a scholarship to Ohio native Drew Allar within a matter of weeks. Now, there's talk that the Nittany Lions may be sitting in the pole position, with a commitment possibly coming sooner than later.
Subscribers, join Ryan Snyder inside The Lions Den for the latest on Penn State's chances.
Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial
INSIDE THE DEN: LATEST INFO ON QUARTERBACK DREW ALLAR
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook