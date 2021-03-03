 Is quarterback Drew Allar considering a commitment to Penn State?
Inside The Den: Latest on QB Drew Allar

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Penn State always had interest in taking two quarterbacks in the Class of 2022, but that became a necessity when freshman Micah Bowens decided to transfer in January. New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich wasted little time in finding the ideal replacement, offering a scholarship to Ohio native Drew Allar within a matter of weeks. Now, there's talk that the Nittany Lions may be sitting in the pole position, with a commitment possibly coming sooner than later.

