Inside the Den: Joe Lorig interview news & notes

Go Inside the Den with BWI's Nate Bauer as he offers an inside look into his one-on-one interview with Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig this week.

We've already run through notebooks with offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and defensive coordinator Brent Pry. Be sure to check out the third and final notebook in our preseason interview series as the Nittany Lions look to build on its progress in the return game, and improve its kicking performance, ahead of the 2021 season.

Not a subscriber? Click the link below for FREE access to Blue White Illustrated's premium content through August 10: