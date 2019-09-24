Inside the Den: James Franklin press conference news & notes
Penn State head coach James Franklin returned to the Beaver Stadium media room for his normal weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.
In what would otherwise be an unremarkable occurrence, that it happened 10 days following his last appearance, that being in the immediate aftermath of his Nittany Lions’ 17-10 win against Pitt on Sept. 14, and that it was his only media appearance leading into a Friday night date at Maryland made it at least somewhat different.
“Seems strange but I do want to give you guys some information from the Pitt game, although that seems like it was about a month ago,” Franklin said, kicking off the press conference.
Listing off Journey Brown and Will Fries as the offensive players of the week, Micah Parsons and Shaka Toney on defense, and Jordan Stout and Jonathan Sutherland on special teams, however, would be the only time Franklin would purposefully reference the Panthers.
Instead, with the start of the Big Ten season commencing Friday evening in College Park, Md., Franklin turned his attention to the Terrapins and Penn State’s next developmental steps necessary to improve to 4-0 on the season.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the primary takeaways from the press conference, starting on third downs.
1) Offensively, Penn State has started the season with one of the worst conversion rates on third downs in all of the Football Bowl Subdivision, checking in at No. 127 of 130 teams, converting just 23.3 percent of the time.
So when Franklin was asked off the top about his running backs’ performances so far and to evaluate them, he didn’t hesitate to turn his attention to the team’s need to improve on third downs.
“We've been pretty good on first and second down offensively in general. We've been great in the red zone,” Franklin said. “We have to be better on third down, and I think obviously the better we are on third down, we'll create more opportunities on first and second down, which we've been pretty good at. It will create more opportunities in the red zone.
“We have to get into the red zone more because we've been one of the better red zone teams in the country, and I think third down will help with that. Third down will help create more first and second down opportunities, obviously. It will create more red zone opportunities for us. It will allow us to be a little bit more consistent when it comes to time of possession… It helps everything. Helps our offense get into a rhythm, as well and the run game's a big part of that.”
Later, Franklin was asked separately about the rotation of receivers that have seen action so far this season. To date, only K.J. Hamler, Jahan Dotson and Justin Shorter have recorded more than three catches each for the year while an expected contributor this season, Mac Hippenhammer, has yet to notch the stat sheet with a reception.
Seemingly ready for the question, Franklin didn’t hesitate to point back to the larger theme of simply having a lack of meaningful offensive plays from which to work so far this season, currently sitting at 190 through three games or roughly 63 per game.
“I think it goes back to what we talked about before. We have to get more plays. I think yards per play, we're one of the best teams in the country in yards per play,” Franklin said. “We have to get more plays. Being more successful on third down will create more opportunities for everybody on our offense and put us in a situation where we are going to need to play more players and rotate more players in there because of the number of reps we're getting per game.
“I think being successful on third down and creating more opportunities for our offense and keeping our defense on the field will solve some of those issues you bring up.”
2) Defensively, the news is much better comparatively speaking when it comes to third-down conversion percentage rates of Penn State’s opponents.
Allowing conversions on just 29.6 percent of third downs, Penn State sits at No. 25 in the FBS for the category. Still, as Franklin was asked Tuesday, the Nittany Lions have appeared to frequently surrender first downs specifically on third-and-long occasions for opponents, exacerbating an already existing issue of the defense experiencing prolonged stints on the field. Also at No. 127 nationally in time of possession, the Nittany Lion defense is averaging 34:39 per game on the field.
“We have to be better there. We've had a lot of discussions about it,” Franklin said. “I think a little bit is how you call it. I think you obviously can get in a situation where you're too conservative or you can get in a situation where you're aggressive, but they know you're being aggressive and now they catch you with the screens and things like that.
“I think it's just an overall awareness of our players, our understanding where the sticks are, how people are trying to attack us, what we call. When you call certain things, there's strength of those calls and there are weaknesses of those calls in both directions. As a staff and as players, we just have to be aware of those things.”
Continuing, Franklin demonstrated how the two specific issues tie together on both offense and defense as the Nittany Lions work to improve.
“We work like crazy to get people into third-and-long situations and then we let them off the hook. That's been something obviously over the bye period we've spent a lot of time discussing and studying and looking at. It's definitely an area that we can get better,” Franklin said. “We talk about the offense with time of possession on third down. Part of it is defensively being able to get off the field and again, I think we've been pretty good on first and second down, but those third-and-longs, we're letting people off the hook at way too high of a rate. So obviously it's been an area of focus and an area of concentration.”
3) With three games now in the books, the NCAA’s new four-game rule for maintaining redshirt status will come into play for the Nittany Lions as they decide the status of some true freshmen that were greenlighted this season.
Later pointing out linebacker Brandon Smith and Adisa Isaac as players who have “flashed” and likely deserve more reps moving forward, Franklin alluded to other unspecified players that might be put on hold with their appearances until later in the season now.
“For us, we just had some discussions on some guys that we had played the first two games or three games, and we have to decide, are we going to play in this fourth game or not?” Franklin said. “And a lot of the guys, we've kind of held on that we're going to save this fourth game for later in the year for injuries or whatever it may be, or they are just not ready, you know, and the coaches are not comfortable with putting them in in a tightly contested game at this point. We're kind of at that point with a lot of different guys.”
True freshmen that have appeared in all three games so far include running backs Noah Cain and Devyn Ford, Sal Wormley and Caedan Wallace on offense, while on defense, the list includes Keaton Ellis, Lance Dixon, and Brandon Smith.
4) Asked to evaluate K.J. Hamler’s usage through three games, Franklin noted that the speedy wide receiver and return specialist needs more touches.
“That doesn't have to be shots down the field. It can be short stuff, as well, higher percentage things,” Franklin said, noting that the key is to manage it all. “We just feel like he's too explosive as a punt returner, kickoff returner, not to factor in in those areas. Same thing on offense. We have to get the ball in his hands a little bit more.
“And then we just have to do a really good job of managing all that, because when K.J. goes, there's no like three-quarter speed with him. That's just how his personality is and how he practices and how he plays.”
5) In what might be considered a bit of pushback on some of the talking points that have surrounded Penn State’s 3-0 start to the season, including offensive and defensive expectations that are or are not yet being met, Franklin offered a shift in perspective.
Specifically, he said that opponents are preparing for and playing against this team with increased intensity and attention to detail, and it has shown on Saturdays.
“I do think we have gotten to the point as a program that we are getting people's best version of themselves. I don't think there's any doubt about that,” Franklin said. “You know, I remember one of the coaches talking about how he'd been studying for Penn State, had a four-year study on Penn State, spent a lot of time in the summer on us and those types of things. So yeah, I think people are putting a lot into preparing for us and they are executing those games.
“For us, we found a way to win. Obviously, we've got to be more consistent in all three phases. There are areas that we need to get better. There's no doubt about it. I think those areas are fairly obvious. But I am very proud of how we are playing.”
As he did at the team’s bye week open practice session a week ago, Franklin touted the group’s discipline and the complementary nature in which they’ve played so far.
“I’m not saying we don't make mistakes, too, but I'm proud of how we are playing really sound, really disciplined football in terms… how we protect the football, penalties, how we're playing complementary football offense, defense, and special teams. No one unit is dominating statistically, but we're playing really good team football. So we've got to take some steps to be more dominant in all three areas, but if we can just keep marginally getting better every single day, then we'll like where we'll be.”