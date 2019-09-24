Penn State head coach James Franklin returned to the Beaver Stadium media room for his normal weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. In what would otherwise be an unremarkable occurrence, that it happened 10 days following his last appearance, that being in the immediate aftermath of his Nittany Lions’ 17-10 win against Pitt on Sept. 14, and that it was his only media appearance leading into a Friday night date at Maryland made it at least somewhat different. “Seems strange but I do want to give you guys some information from the Pitt game, although that seems like it was about a month ago,” Franklin said, kicking off the press conference. Listing off Journey Brown and Will Fries as the offensive players of the week, Micah Parsons and Shaka Toney on defense, and Jordan Stout and Jonathan Sutherland on special teams, however, would be the only time Franklin would purposefully reference the Panthers. Instead, with the start of the Big Ten season commencing Friday evening in College Park, Md., Franklin turned his attention to the Terrapins and Penn State’s next developmental steps necessary to improve to 4-0 on the season. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the primary takeaways from the press conference, starting on third downs.

1) Offensively, Penn State has started the season with one of the worst conversion rates on third downs in all of the Football Bowl Subdivision, checking in at No. 127 of 130 teams, converting just 23.3 percent of the time. So when Franklin was asked off the top about his running backs’ performances so far and to evaluate them, he didn’t hesitate to turn his attention to the team’s need to improve on third downs. “We've been pretty good on first and second down offensively in general. We've been great in the red zone,” Franklin said. “We have to be better on third down, and I think obviously the better we are on third down, we'll create more opportunities on first and second down, which we've been pretty good at. It will create more opportunities in the red zone. “We have to get into the red zone more because we've been one of the better red zone teams in the country, and I think third down will help with that. Third down will help create more first and second down opportunities, obviously. It will create more red zone opportunities for us. It will allow us to be a little bit more consistent when it comes to time of possession… It helps everything. Helps our offense get into a rhythm, as well and the run game's a big part of that.” Later, Franklin was asked separately about the rotation of receivers that have seen action so far this season. To date, only K.J. Hamler, Jahan Dotson and Justin Shorter have recorded more than three catches each for the year while an expected contributor this season, Mac Hippenhammer, has yet to notch the stat sheet with a reception. Seemingly ready for the question, Franklin didn’t hesitate to point back to the larger theme of simply having a lack of meaningful offensive plays from which to work so far this season, currently sitting at 190 through three games or roughly 63 per game. “I think it goes back to what we talked about before. We have to get more plays. I think yards per play, we're one of the best teams in the country in yards per play,” Franklin said. “We have to get more plays. Being more successful on third down will create more opportunities for everybody on our offense and put us in a situation where we are going to need to play more players and rotate more players in there because of the number of reps we're getting per game. “I think being successful on third down and creating more opportunities for our offense and keeping our defense on the field will solve some of those issues you bring up.”