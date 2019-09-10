News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 16:59:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Den: James Franklin press conference news & notes

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
@NateBauerBWI
Senior Editor
Is in his 14th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

Following his Nittany Lions’ 45-13 win against Buffalo Saturday night at Beaver Stadium, Penn State head coach James Franklin was back to the media room podium Tuesday afternoon to discuss this wee...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}