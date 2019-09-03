Penn State head coach James Franklin returned to the Beaver Stadium media room Tuesday afternoon for the first time since his Nittany Lions’ 79-7 blowout win against Idaho Saturday afternoon. Set to take on Buffalo for a 7:30 p.m. kick (Fox Sports), Franklin looked ahead to his Nittany Lions’ Week Two matchup, back at their win against the Vandals, and tackled a variety of other topics during the 45-minute session. Let’s take a look at some of the news and notes items to emerge from the press conference, here:

1) Defensive tackle Damion Barber, absent from Penn State’s win against Idaho, was acknowledged as suspended for a violation of team rules by Franklin. “He'll play this week,” said Franklin. “He didn't play last week. He was suspended for a violation of team rules.”

2) From the jump, Franklin mentioned the offense’s need to be better on third downs, having finished 1 of 8 in the category on Saturday against the Vandals.

And though he had plenty of praise for nearly every aspect of the dominating win in all three phases of the game, Franklin would later come back around to the topic and revealed a few interesting baselines. The first is that he’d like to see the offense finish at 48 percent conversion rate on third downs, and that being “on schedule” on third down would typically mean a third-and-6-or-less. The second and maybe less noteworthy point is that he’d like to see the offense picking up the majority of its first downs on first or second down. “You want to limit your 3rd downs as much as you possibly can. And then I think obviously you want to be in 3rd and 6 or less as much as you possibly can be. What I would characterize as manageable 3rd downs. I'd prefer them all to be 3rd and 1 to 2,” said Franklin. “But I think the biggest thing is making sure that you're getting as many of your 1st downs as you possibly can on 1st down or 2nd down, and then on 3rd down for us to be the team we want to be, we need to be right around 50 percent. That will put us at one of the top 3rd down units in the country. It'll create more scoring opportunities for us. It'll keep our defense off the field and keep those guys fresh.”

Franklin wants to see his offense improve its 1-of-8 rate on third downs.

3) The question was about Will Levis, but Franklin was chiming in before the reporter could even finish his sentence. For the redshirt freshman quarterback who’d made his debut Saturday afternoon, the message was clear. “He needs to get down,” said Franklin. “He’s trying to show everybody like how big and strong he is. I'm like, get down. He's 6'4", he's 235 pounds, he's standing there fighting the entire team. We get it. You've been with Deej. Get down. “We think he's got a very bright future. He's big, he's strong, he's got a strong arm, he can run, he's smart. We love him, and we're very excited about him, but he's also got to understand, okay, I get it. You only get so many reps and you want to maximize those reps, but part of maximizing those reps is knowing how to manage the game and knowing how to manage yourself, get all the yards you can and then get down and protect yourself.” Though that might have been Franklin’s biggest message and takeaway from Levis’ performance, the overall development of the team’s backup quarterback for the 2019 season is still going well. “We’re very pleased and excited,” said Franklin. “It was obviously a tremendous opportunity for him and for us to get him in the game, and once again, let him get in the game and play, not just hand the ball off every single play because that's not helping his development. So I thought that was good.”

4) True freshman linebacker Brandon Smith made his biggest impression Saturday in the form of a nasty hit in the flat on running back Kiahn Martinez. But in finishing the game as the Nittany Lions’ second-leading tackler with three total stops - each a solo, with one tackle for a loss - Smith also demonstrated a flash of what his potential could be moving forward. “I don't think there's any question that he can run and hit, obviously. You saw it on high school tape. We've seen it here in training camp. We've seen it in practice, we've seen it in games and all of it,” said Franklin. “Obviously he hasn't gotten to the point where the game has slowed down for him, and he's a hundred percent confident pre-snap so that post-snap he can play as fast and as aggressive as he wants to and we need him to. But there's no doubt he flashes some exciting things.” “There's not too many 6-4, 240-pound linebackers that can run and hit with the instincts that he has.”