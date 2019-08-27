Let’s take a look at Franklin’s response as well as some of the other main news and notes items to emerge from the session, here:

Upbeat and optimistic for the start of the year, with Idaho visiting Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., BTN), Franklin wasted no time in addressing the big news to come out Monday when former team physician Dr. Scott Lynch filed a lawsuit against Franklin and other Penn State administrators.

Penn State head coach James Franklin joined the media at Beaver Stadium Tuesday afternoon for his first weekly press conference of the 2019 season.

That said, the team’s green lighted players from the season’s onset include: cornerback Keaton Ellis, defensive end Adisa Isaac, linebackers Lance Dixon and Brandon Smith, offensive lineman Caedan Wallace, running backs Noah Cain and Devyn Ford, junior college transfer safety Jaquan Brisker, transfer kicker Jordan Stout, and graduate transfer receiver Weston Carr.

Taking questions first from the phone lines, Franklin paused the press conference moving into questions from the room so that he could announce the true freshmen and transfer players who had been given the go-ahead to participate this season. The team terminology is that of a traffic light, green being cleared, yellow being open to the possibility of playing, and red meaning the players need a season of development, with Franklin leaving open the possibility for movement amongst the categories.

2) One of the most direct points to emerge out of Franklin’s press conference came unprompted.

“Obviously, I'd like to start with a statement rejecting Dr. Lynch's claims,” said Franklin. “We'll continue to vigorously defend our program and all participants in this manner. As always, the health and well-being of our student-athletes is of the utmost importance to us. But after that, we'll have no further comment, so I just wanted to make sure we covered that.”

3) Of course, the first question to come of Franklin’s press conference dealt with the decision to name Sean Clifford the team’s starting quarterback, which was announced by the program via Tweet early Friday evening.

The first media availability for Franklin since the announcement, the head coach described that the competition between redshirt sophomore Clifford and redshirt freshman Will Levis was very close, with experience ultimately winning out.

“You've got an older guy who played in games, and really had competed like crazy and done everything that he needed to do from the time the season ended,” said Franklin. “Will did as well. Will is very, very talented and has got a very, very bright future. But I think when it's close like that, you're always going to go with the older, more experienced player, and that's really what Sean is and has done a great job.

“Both of those guys have earned all the coaches' respect. Obviously, he's also earned all the players' respect, and Sean was also voted as a captain. So all those things kind of factor into it.”





4) Beyond the quarterback position, an area that has and will continue to receive plenty of attention was addressed in the form of the Nittany Lions’ offensive line.

Asked to describe the next steps for the group in its development, Franklin pointed to the mental side of the equation first.

“I think obviously it's building confidence, number one,” he said.

Doing so, he would go on to say, has been helped by the reality that Penn State’s defensive line is playing at such a high level that simply by lining up against each other in practice on a daily basis, the offensive line has seen dividends from it.

“I can't imagine we're going to see a better defensive end group in the country,” said Franklin. “But I think the biggest thing is instilling confidence in those guys, continuing to build depth. I do think we have a little bit more depth than we've had in the past in terms of guys that we think are game ready.

Franklin added that three guards are going to play, those being Steven Gonzalez, Mike Miranda, and C.J. Thorpe, as well as three tackles with Rasheed Walker, Will Fries, and Des Holmes, with the homes that a fourth player will join the fold as a reliable contributor both at guard and tackle. Franklin named Caedan Wallace and Bryce Effner as the next candidates up to fill that fourth spot at tackle. He also later said that they’re looking at all three guards as starters who “are probably all going to play an equal amount.”

Franklin added that “hopefully getting Juice Scruggs back” soon would help with depth and rotation on the offensive line.





5) Speaking of players’ health, Franklin touched on a topic that is typically glossed over due to his policy of not discussing injuries.

In wrapping up his opening remarks, Franklin detailed that, unlike in many years past, the Nittany Lions are about to enter the 2019 season in great shape physically, crediting a variety of sports science adjustments that were put into motion this offseason.

“We had a great camp. We're as healthy as we have been after training camp in a long time,” said Franklin.





Bonus)

- Franklin offered gushing praise for Joe Lorig and his impact on Penn State’s special teams. Crediting Lorig with bringing a cultural shift to the program, Franklin added that the experience of the team’s specialists, as well as “some of the best return men in the country” should all help boost the Lions’ special teams this season.

- Asked about defensive tackle Damion Barber, Franklin provided some insight on a rotation of as many as six players that are likely to contribute on the interior of the Nittany Lions’ defensive line.

“We're in a situation at defensive tackle that we probably haven't been in in a couple of years where you've got Windsor and Barber and Hansard. That's a three-deep that we feel good about with Shelton, Mustipher, and Culpepper, and I think most of those guys will play. That's a pretty good situation to be in.”

- At running back, Ricky Slade is the starter, but all four scholarship backs - Slade, Journey Brown, Noah Cain, and Devyn Ford - are all prepared to play this season.

“We're going to rotate those guys. We plan on playing all four, and then obviously either by game or as the season goes on, play whoever we think is hot,” said Franklin. “It could be based on match-ups because we've got different styles. Obviously, Noah Cain has got a very different style than Ricky, and there's some games where that may make sense, or there's some situation where that may make sense, four-minute or whatever it may be. We'll look at all those things.”