“We had gotten better all year long,” he said. “I felt like that week-to-week, watching the tape. Felt like that during the games. Felt like that after the games watching the tape, and did not feel like that this past week. So we obviously need to get back on that track.”

Beginning with news that redshirt freshman defensive tackle Fred Hansard will miss the remainder of the season due to injury before switching to a brief recap of the Michigan State loss suffered Saturday, his opening statement offered a sober state of affairs.

Franklin switched gears to an Indiana team against which he has a 4-0 record, but cautioned that the 4-3 Hoosiers have weapons that must be taken seriously.

He highlighted the offense led by quarterback Peyton Ramsey and his completion percentage of 68, calling him a “dual-threat quarterback who has improved dramatically as a throw.” Freshman running back Stevie Scott has caught his attention enough that his early success has “forced us to kind of go back and look throughout the recruiting process.” Wide receivers Donovan Hale, Nick Westbrook and Ty Fryfogle all got mentioned but J-Shun Harris is the game-breaker, he said.

“Not only on offense, but also on special teams,” Franklin said of Harris. “He has made a bunch of big plays. Get the ball in his hand in space and he's challenging.”

Led by former coordinator Tom Allen as head coach, IU's defense is a point of concern for Franklin, too, as Allen and active coordinator Mark Hagen design up new defenses based on the opponent each week. While they might not be the stingiest of defenses in terms of total yardage, their keep-you-guessing strategy has been effective in creating turnovers and getting pressure on the quarterback.

“I think the big thing with them is turnovers and disruption,” said Franklin. “They do a lot of different things on tape. They [use a] very specific game plan week-to-week. They change a lot week-to-week. Six out of seven games with an interception, so doing some really [good] things there. Then obviously a decent amount of sacks. I think they are 11th in the FBS in sacks and 20th in tackles for loss.”

What else did the Nittany Lion head coach have to say at his weekly press conference? Here’s a look at a few more highlights.





1) Following yet another fourth-quarter loss for Penn State, questions remain about late-game management and how to effectively exhaust the clock in order to hold on to a late, yet fragile, lead.

It comes down to the 4-minute offense and being able to keep the clock moving. As important, though, the chains have to keep moving, too. As Franklin explained, in a spread offense like Penn State’s, running the ball into a stacked box isn’t always the answer. Therein lies the dilemma. If Penn State comes up short running the ball, they’re punting the ball back anyway. If they throw to pick it up, but it drops, time stops and the opponent still gets the ball back.

It’s a delicate balance, answers for which they’re still searching.

“That's something we spent a lot of time talking about since we've gone to this offense,” said Franklin. “We've had a lot of discussions about this part of the game. You know, obviously when you go to a spread offense, it's a little bit different than running a traditional offense. [Coaches have] had these discussions, really, over the last three years. I think the challenge is you want to run the ball as much as you possibly can to burn timeouts, but ultimately, just like Trace's run [late vs. Michigan State] on the third down play, the most important thing you have to do is get first downs.

“For us that, is running our offense and doing both throw and pass. The challenge is: If you throw the ball and you throw an incompletion, the clock stops and that's obviously not what anybody wants. But if you run the ball and you don't pick up the first down, it really doesn't matter. You've got to be able to do both and you've got to be able to pick up first downs. That's the No. 1 most important thing. I think that's what happened with Trace. We tell them all the time, if it comes down to getting the first down and running out of bounds, the first down takes priority because being able to get a new set of downs is much more important than staying in bounds. You have to make that decision. If you can fight to get the first down, you've got to fight to get the first down. Obviously that wasn't the situation on Saturday. I think that's the challenge when you're running a spread offense, and they can outnumber you in the box.You have to be willing to throw the ball, and we also have to understand when you throw the ball, they better be high-percentage throws where you're able to get people in space, because if you throw an incompletion, the clock stops, and we don't want that either.”





2) With criticism naturally centering on the selection of play calls during those situations, Franklin vowed to work through the kinks with his coaching staff. Asked, specifically, about the overall performance of first-year offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, Franklin hinted that their might be growing pains after losing multiple assistant coaches last season. But by taking a long-term outlook, he’s pleased with the progression of their replacements, including Rahne for former coordinator Joe Moorhead, who designed the offense that’s still being run.

“Experience matters, there's no doubt about it,” said Franklin. “I think Ricky is doing a really good job. I think like all of us, there's a few calls that he wishes he has back, and I think you'd probably say that for every offensive coordinator in the country and we'll be saying that five years from now, as well. But overall, big picture, I feel really good about my staff and where we're going, but you know, again, I don't want that to be misconstrued. We have to get better and we will get better.”





3) The struggles in the pass game derive from a confluence of factors. But when it comes to the veteran wide receivers and their production, or lack thereof, Franklin pointed to the number of drops and the lack of detail in their route running as reasons why.

He also confirmed that receivers and quarterback Trace McSorley have struggled with miscommunications as well as being on the same page during pass plays. “What happen sometimes is early in the game, if he gets in the situation where he’s expecting one route to be run and they don’t, it gives him hesitation,” said Franklin.

The might show lapses in discipline from the WRs, but it doesn’t seem like they’re in eminent danger of losing their spots to one of the many touted freshmen who have seen the field only sparingly.

“We are constantly looking and saying, is there someone that can help us?,” said Franklin. “We do have a lot of confidence in those vets, and I think obviously we feel like, you know, they are going to have one of those breakout games, and we feel like that every week. But yeah, are there some young guys that we're looking at? Yeah. Obviously Justin Shorter had a setback during camp, which kind of slowed his production experience, being able to gain those reps and experience in practice. Daniel George has done a really nice job, and Jahan Dotson has done a really nice job. You see some of the other guys getting reps in complimentary roles.”





4) Having now lost at least two consecutive games in four of his five seasons at Penn State, Franklin is looking to ensure his team gets back on the winning track this week in Bloomington. First, though, he’s making sure his team has completely put the previous setbacks behind.

Which is easier said than done.

“Whenever you lose a game, there is an emotional investment that you have made as an organization, as a program, for the season, for week, and for me to sit here and say those things don't have an effect, yeah, they do,” he said. “But you have to find a way to push through them. As a player, coaches, a whole organization, everybody has setbacks and that is football and that is life. You can't allow, whether it's one play to affect the next, or one game to affect the next. That is internal; the things that we can control, and that is also our guys doing a great job of muting the external noise, as well.”