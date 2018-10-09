Penn State head coach James Franklin no longer wants to talk about his Nittany Lions’ 27-26 loss to Ohio State on Saturday, September 29.

Having addressed the loss immediately after the game in the Beaver Stadium media room, again during the Big Ten coaches teleconference on Tuesday, October 2, and again during a 12-minute session with the media following the team’s practice the next day, Franklin returned to Beaver Stadium with an eye toward the visiting Michigan State Spartans this Saturday.

Franklin’s best-laid plans did not go accordingly, however.

In a press conference that clocked in at nearly 54 minutes in length, the Nittany Lions’ head coach tackled all manner of questions relating to the Ohio State game, and maybe more importantly, the improvements the program is seeking out to best prepare for the remaining seven games on the regular season schedule.

Let’s take a look at the immediate news and notes to emerge from the session as well as some of the more extensive talking points, here: