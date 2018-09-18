Inside the Den: James Franklin press conference news & notes
Penn State head coach James Franklin again met with reporters Tuesday for his weekly press conference in advance of his Nittany Lions’ start to the Big Ten season Friday night in Illinois.Running t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news