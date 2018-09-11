Following a 51-6 thrashing of Pitt Saturday night, Penn State head coach returned to the Beaver Stadium media room podium Tuesday to recap the game, look ahead to Kent State this weekend, and tackle any other questions from the assembled press.

From the play of the Nittany Lion linebackers to an assessment of the younger players already making an impact through the first two weeks of the 2018 season, let’s take a look at the notables to come from Franklin’s media availability: