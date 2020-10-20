Let’s get right into some of the ins and outs of what was asked of Franklin Tuesday afternoon, how he responded, and what it will mean for the Nittany Lions this week as they gear up to face Indiana this weekend in Bloomington:

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Tuesday afternoon via Zoom for the first time ahead of the 2020 season, kicking off his now-weekly press conferences.

1) We will get to Journey Brown coming off the Monday night news that the redshirt junior running back would “potentially miss” the 2020 football season.

But, first, regarding the immediate concerns of the Penn State football program, James Franklin’s Tuesday press conference made obvious one glaring point:

He believes this Indiana team is talented and will demand an excellent showing to top on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.

“I think this is the best Indiana football team that they've had in my six years in the conference,” Franklin said. “They've done a really good job of building it. They got a bunch of guys back that have played and played at a high level and obviously last year had a winning conference record as well as enough success to win eight games and go to a bowl game. And the majority of those guys are coming back.

“So I think this is the best Indiana football team that we're going to face. And obviously we're facing (them) on the road. The last couple of years have been very, very competitive games. We've been fortunate to get out of there with a win, not only in Beaver Stadium but also in Indiana. It's gonna be a challenge. We have a healthy respect for our opponent, but I do feel like we're in a good place and I do feel like we've had a good camp. We're looking forward to taking advantage of this week and being as prepared as we possibly can be, come Saturday.”

None of that is to say that Franklin doesn’t have confidence in this Penn State team as it prepares to embark on actual, real football games this season. Now ranked No. 8 nationally without having played a game, Franklin stressed repeatedly the level of confidence he has in the preparation that has been put into being ready for this season and the depth that exists throughout the team.

Still, in his comments about Indiana, Franklin also made plain that that preparation and its execution at a high level will be necessary Saturday to open the season with a win.

“I do think we're a talented team. I do think we have a significant amount of depth, more than we did a few years back. We're just in a much different situation from that standpoint,” Franklin said. “But I also know there are really talented teams in this league, including Indiana. I think this is the best Indiana football team that we have played by far. And I think Tom's done a great job. I got a tremendous amount of respect for him. This is a tough league. Our side of the league is really tough. And you better be ready to play week in and week out.

“Indiana... they've won a bunch of games and they've played a lot of people tough and you better be ready to play. You better have all your T's crossed and your I's dotted and you better have the right mentality when you play Indiana.”

Franklin added that he believed the recognition of Indiana’s quality has helped to create a better atmosphere in the program’s lead-up through the preseason.





2) Now, when it comes to Brown, the picture remains purposefully cloudy based both on the program’s statement announcing the “medical condition” that will prevent him from playing, as well as Franklin’s comments Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking at length about all of the influence and respect Brown carries within the program, and how that won’t change despite his absence from the playing field, Franklin eventually was asked point-blank whether or not the window was open for a return this season.

“This thing isn't decided yet, based on the statement we put out and kind of where we're at with everything. This is still to be determined,” Franklin said. “His leadership on our team is significant. His leadership on our team is needed. His energy, he's been phenomenal.

“I will read the statement to be clear, again. It says, Journey Brown is being treated for a medical condition discovered during the offseason and will potentially - potentially - miss the 2020 football season.”

That said, Penn State punter and kickoff specialist Jordan Stout said Tuesday morning that he hates that Brown is “not gonna be out there with us this year.”





3) The surprise of the depth chart released concurrent to Franklin’s press conference, of course, was the emergence of true freshman receiver Parker Washington atop one of the wideout lists, in this instance ahead of Isaac Lutz and Justin Weller.

While Penn State does not define its receiver spots - particularly this year as it features more shuffling and interchangeability - the grouping on the depth chart suggests Washington first at the slot with Cam Sullivan-Brown and Jahan Dotson atop the X and Z groups.

Asked about Washington’s performance since arriving on campus this summer, Franklin described a player both with impressive talent as well as an approach that is immediately ready for this moment.

“With Parker, he's a very mature young man. He's a very smart young man. The offense kind of makes sense to him and he can kind of connect dots with some things. He's got a mature approach to meetings and practice,” Franklin said. “And then, you're going to see him, he's almost built like a running back in a lot of ways. He's got elite ball skills and body control.”

Describing a conversation he’d recently had with Sean Clifford, Franklin said that the one-handed catches that Washington has made look routine this preseason have both been appropriate in their use and, maybe more impressive, so commonplace that they no longer surprise.

With that in mind, Washington appears poised to be ready to contribute from the get-go at Penn State’s young, but talented, receiver position.

“I think the quarterbacks trust him that he knows his assignments and he's going to be where he's supposed to be,” Franklin said. “And he's been great in contested catch situations because I do think he has elite ball skills. I'm interested to see his run after the catch ability because he's built like a running back.”





4) For as much returning experience as Penn State will feature ahead of the 2020 season, Tuesday’s press conference touched heavily on the younger or newer players to the program that are poised to make an impact.

Beyond just Washington, Franklin spent considerable time noting his desire to see running backs Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee get playing time Saturday, he praised the transformation and readiness of cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who got the nod as the starting corner opposite Tariq Castro-Fields on the depth chart, and among the junior college ranks, Ji’Ayir Brown, who is slotted behind Lamont Wade at safety.

“I think we've had a number of incoming freshmen or junior college transfers that are probably further ahead than we anticipated. And then you have some of the guys that maybe didn't have a huge role last year as a true freshman or as a redshirt freshman or as a sophomore that have come into their own,” Franklin said. “I think Joey Porter is a good example of a guy that last year redshirted… not only is he ready now, he's really playing at a high level with a lot of confidence.

“Ji'Ayir is a very mature young man. He's got a very businesslike, mature approach, and because of that, he's gotten better. Like, literally, every day. In the weight room, he's gotten better in meetings, he's gotten better at understanding the importance and the impact of special teams. He just continues to get better. We're very excited about him. He got his hands on a bunch of balls during the preseason.”