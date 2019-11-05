And with his unbeaten Nittany Lions gearing up for a battle with similarly 8-0 Minnesota, and the now annual-rumor mill regarding his desirability in filling national coaching vacancies, Franklin had plenty to talk about.

Following a brief hiatus in his media appearances due to a scheduled bye week, available for 10 minutes after last Tuesday’s practice instead of a formal press conference, Penn State head coach James Franklin returned to the podium Tuesday afternoon at Beaver Stadium.

“I think as the season has gone on, the coaches have gained more and more confidence in those guys, and I think those guys have gained more and more confidence in themselves,” Franklin said. “We're going to need them. We're going to need them down the stretch and we're going to need them this week, playing probably the most talented wide receiver group we've faced this year.”

In another question Tuesday afternoon, Franklin was also asked about the play of his younger cornerbacks this season in the wake of injuries to both Reid and backup Trent Gordon sustained at Michigan State, as well as the status of Donovan Johnson, who has traveled with the team but has not taken a game rep since the third week of the season.

The response, of course, leaves plenty of wiggle room for the actual availability of both players, who each missed the remainder of the Michigan State game presumably due to injury. Without noting specifics, either in his acknowledgment of injuries or the players themselves, however, Franklin did say before leaving East Lansing that he didn’t think the “bunch of injuries” sustained in the game against the Spartans would “go into the game after the bye week. I don’t see that. I hope not.”

A few questions into the press conference Tuesday afternoon, Mark Wogenrich of the Allentown Morning-Call acknowledged the unlikelihood of Franklin’s answer, but asked for Franklin’s sense regarding the availability of cornerback John Reid and running back Noah Cain on Saturday.

1) In what has become a bit of a learned process of not bothering to ask about the availability of injured Nittany Lions - a response to Franklin’s complete and acknowledged refusal to talk about injuries throughout his tenure with the program - one media member took a shot today, anyway.

2) Injuries weren’t the only conversation typically on Franklin’s “off-limits” radar to be broached this afternoon.



Again seeing his name circulating with what has become an annual rite of November’s college football coaching carousel, Franklin was asked not necessarily to address the rumors head-on but instead about how he approaches the topic with his program and whether or not he’s bothered by it.

Here is his answer, in full:

“As you know, we work very, very, very hard at staying focused on the task at hand. That's with everybody.

“Whenever anything comes up, we try to address it. Make sure everybody kind of understands where we're at with everything, with coaches, with players, with recruits, with all of it. But we try to stay as focused as we possibly can on the task at hand. All those things -- all those things that take away from that, we try to stay away from as much as we possibly can.

“I’ve also heard P.J.'s name mentioned for a bunch, so you guys could spend a lot of time calling him and talking to him about it and their program.

“But we love it here. I really enjoy coaching these guys and don't really see that changing any time soon. But you know, looking forward to playing Minnesota.

“I would love for all you guys to call, though, call them, all week long.”

Shortly after Franklin’s comments, of course, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck reportedly inked a contract extension that will keep him with the Gophers through the 2026 season.

One of the larger, most consistent points during the press conference, both via the questions asked as well as in Franklin’s responses, had to do with Penn State’s insistence on drowning out all of the other noise in its weekly approach.





3) Without a game last weekend, the same as Minnesota, Penn State spent the days following its win at Michigan State concentrating primarily on “rest and recovery.”

Acknowledging that his default mode is to always advocate for more, Franklin said that he has evolved to understand that more is “not always the right answer.” As a result, he stressed rest and recovery with his team, giving the players their normal Monday off, then practicing Tuesday and Wednesday with a larger focus on individual work than is usual at this point in the season, then giving the team’s travel squad players off on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“Then we got back in here on Sunday and got back to work again,” Franklin said. “So rest and recovery was probably the biggest thing and then from a coaching staff perspective, we were able to go back and study some of our tendencies, self-scout ourselves and then we did a little bit of self-scouting across the ball. So allow our offensive guys to look at our defense and vice versa, same with special teams. There is some value in that.

“Thought we had a really good bye week, but obviously we've got to have a great week of preparation this week so we can go play well Saturday.”





4) For as much as other topics took center stage on Tuesday at Franklin’s weekly press conference, including conversation regarding the first College Football Playoff show set to take place Tuesday evening, Penn State’s match-up with Minnesota did warrant some level of conversation.

Stressing Minnesota’s time of possession this season, among the most lopsided in college football at No. 6 averaging 34:43 per game with the ball, Franklin was asked about what changes Penn State will need to make to upend that narrative against the Gophers. Noting that Penn State always wants to extend drives and maintain possession offensively, Franklin insisted that the situation does not demand a philosophical change from what the Nittany Lions consistently try to do in all three phases of the game.

“I think the worst thing that you can do is go into a game like this and try to change your identity and be something that you're not. So we're not changing anything,” Franklin said. “Obviously we always want to be efficient on offense and convert on third downs and stay on the field and obviously our defense wants to get off the field.

“I think a lot of times, it's funny when you talk about time of possession, everybody talks about the offense, especially when you run a spread, no-huddle style offense, but it's both. Defense has a responsibility to get off the field with turnovers and three-and-outs and offense has responsibility to stay on the field and convert, because obviously this is the style they want to play, and part of our responsibility is to try to get them out of the style they want to play and make the game go in a way they are not used to playing in. That's challenging.

“It's obviously very challenging to do on the road, as well and it's challenging to do against an opponent that's had as much success as they have had and they are confident right now. That's going to be a tremendous challenge, no doubt about it.”





5) Similarly, Franklin was asked plenty about Minnesota’s behemoth offensive line, which he said is the biggest in average height and weight across the college and pro football spectrum this season, as well as the Gophers’ physical receivers.

With those questions, the Nittany Lions’ head coach effectively boiled down what he believes to be some of the primary unknowns and deciding factors in the game for both teams on Saturday. Noting that this will be the biggest and “best” offensive line his defense has or will face all season, Franklin offered that the Nittany Lions’ defense is likely to be the best Minnesota has seen against any of its previous eight opponents. And, at receiver, the best group the Nittany Lions have faced will be similarly impacted for the Gophers by Penn State’s personnel.

“I think this is the best wide receivers that we have faced this year,” Franklin said. “But I'd also make the argument, I don't know if they have seen defensive backs or pass rush like we have been.”

The key to eliminating the big, 50/50 receptions that have at times been a problem for Penn State’s corners and have similarly been a strength for Minnesota, then, is to disrupt what the Gophers like to do offensively.

“They haven't really been off-balance very much. They are in manageable third-down situations. They are usually playing with a lead. So they are doing very little drop-back passes,” Franklin said. “When I say that to answer this question, because if they are running the ball effectively, and staying on schedule, and able to mix in an RPO throw or a max protect shot down the field where the quarterback isn't under pressure, he's comfortable in the pocket, and now they are able to create conflict with a play-action or RPO, that eliminates maybe the underneath coverage or your safeties from being able to help over the top, and now your receivers are truly one-on-one. That's hard to stop. That's hard to stop.

“And us, us keeping them off-schedule as much as we possibly can, I think is going to help everybody. That's not how they want the game to go.”

