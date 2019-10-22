Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference, just a few days removed from his Nittany Lions’ 28-21 win against Michigan.

Their second win against a Top 25 opponent in as many weeks, however, hasn’t necessarily felt like it as questions and criticisms have arisen in the time since.

And in some respects, Franklin’s feelings about it can be drawn from a brief aside he offered at the very end of his press conference. Asked about Antonio Shelton, Franklin let it be known that he’d prefer it if the entire program took an extended hiatus from social media.

“He's obviously active on social media. There's sometimes I wish that we were less active on social media, not just Antonio, but all of us,” Franklin said. “I would love to see us kind of shut it down for the rest of the season. I'd love to hand mine over to the social media department and let them handle it all. We talk about sacrifices; that would be something that would be great.”

Let’s get right into some of the ins and outs of what was asked of Franklin Tuesday afternoon and the basis of his responses: