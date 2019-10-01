With HBO’s filming crew on campus, the recent discussion regarding the “Lawn Boyz” necklace, California’s recently passed “Fair Pay to Play” legislation, and other topics, Franklin spent much of his time addressing a variety of other happenings.

Discussing the Boilermakers’ proficiency in the passing game, currently tops among Big Ten programs and No. 6 nationally, Franklin also touched on Purdue’s defense and special teams. Given the expected absence of Rondale Moore, typically a big piece of Purdue’s offense and special teams, Franklin noted that “it will be interesting” to see how the visitors approach their offense and special teams based on Moore’s - and others’ - absence.

Highlighting the play of players of the week Sean Clifford, Michal Menet, Tariq Castro-Fields, Ellis Brooks, and John Reid, Franklin moved into a brief overview of Homecoming opponent Purdue, who is set to visit Beaver Stadium for a noon kick Saturday.

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference at Beaver Stadium, the first since his Nittany Lions’ 59-0 thrashing of Maryland Friday night in College Park.

Highlighting the value and benefit of having another opportunity for Levis to get game action reps, specifically against a Maryland team still playing its starters at the later parts of the game, Franklin was optimistic about its impact on the team moving forward.

“I thought probably the most impressive thing is the level that we played for four quarters with the twos, with the threes, and at some spots, the fours,” Franklin said. “It was impressive. They played up to the standard for four quarters, so very pleased with that.”

Tuesday afternoon, Franklin’s perspective adjusted somewhat, offering that he had been impressed across the board with the performances of the backups, including quarterback Will Levis and others, against what was still the first-team offense and defense of the Terrapins.

And, similarly, Franklin lamented that the same couldn’t quite also be said of the offensive backups that played.

1) One of the comments that Franklin made immediately after the blowout win against the Terps had to do with his praise for the second-, third-, and even fourth-team defenses for their performances in mop-up duty.

2) Regarding the “Lawn Boyz” chain...



Asked about the topic that has seemingly become hot on social media and message boards, Franklin offered up a lengthy explanation of the origin of the nicknames that are appearing for each position unit in all three phases of the game, and his perspective on it.

“Ultimately for me, I want to make sure that we're playing a brand of football that people can really respect and a brand of football that our fans and our lettermen and our community can feel good about, about how our guys conduct themselves on the sideline, how they conduct themselves during the game, how they play, from a discipline standpoint, how they are in the classroom, how they are in the community. Those are the things that really, really matter,” Franklin said. “And then I think you've got to allow them to have a little personality and some other things, as well and kind of embrace that.”

Asked further about the topic later in the press conference, Franklin noted that he did not and has not personally had to sign off on any of the names or ideas that have come out of the position groups.

“I didn't sign off on Sean's Dog Bone. I've got probably things that are probably more important on my list than things like that,” Franklin said. “I think when you're in a leadership position, Sandy does it obviously for the athletic department and President Barron does it for the entire university. It's not like we have a hundred rules. Our coaches and our players and our staff kind of understand what we're all about from a cultural perspective.

“And everybody knows what fits within that culture and what doesn't and there are times where I do get asked, hey, are you okay with this, you know, or not. But it's not like I'm signing off on everything.

Wrapping up his thoughts on the matter, Franklin expressed his hope that the community and public at large would give the program as a whole the benefit of the doubt about decisions and standards that are held within the culture of Penn State football.

“I think, more importantly, it's the overall culture. Our guys know what's acceptable within our program and what's not,” Franklin said. “And part of that, as you guys know on Sundays in our meeting, I put up examples of mistakes that are made across the country in professional sports, in college sports. Not that we're perfect, but hopefully we can learn from other people's mistakes. We're going to make mistakes, too. There's going to be things that you see that you're going to be unsure of. There's going to be things that our fans see that they are unsure of.

“But again, I would hope now after six years, that we have built up some credit with our fans that they know that we're putting a priority on academics and we're putting a priority on community service and developing these young people to be leaders and tremendous husbands and fathers one day, and I think, for the most part, we've done a pretty good job of that. There's going to be a hiccup from time to time, but I think we've earned that. I hope people feel like that we've earned that.”





3) Don’t look now, but Penn State’s offensive line - and pass protection as a whole - is among the top third of FBS teams through the first third of the season.

“Our offensive line now has had multiple weeks where they haven't given up a sack, and that (Maryland) defense was one of the better sack teams in the country and had two guys on each edge that were up there and the sack leaders in our conference,” Franklin said. “Our offensive line is doing some good things. I thought Sean (Clifford) did a really good job of adjusting our protections based on what we had studied all week on film.

“So yeah, I was very pleased with what our offense did in the game, and we've got to continue taking strides and we've got to continue building there.”





4) Asked whether or not California’s “Fair Pay to Play” Act is good or bad for college athletics, Franklin diverted the conversation away from his own opinion to the reality that individual institutions and the conferences they belong to are going to have to start preparing for whatever comes out of the shifts to the landscape.

“Obviously there's a lot going on about this right now, and obviously our administration here at Penn State, as well as the Big Ten Conference, is all following this closely and we're going to have to continue to follow it closely, and we're going to have to learn and we're going to have to evolve,” Franklin said. “So I think everybody is very aware of it and we'll continue to track and obviously come up with some plans that are specific to Penn State, as well as plans for the Big Ten Conference.

“There's a window of time we've got to get it done in, but there's no doubt that's a lot of people working on it right now.”