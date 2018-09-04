Two days removed from a dramatic, 45-38 overtime win against Appalachian State, Penn State head coach James Franklin returned to Beaver Stadium for his weekly press conference.

Certainly, the Mountaineers and their performance, sending the Nittany Lions to the ropes late in the fourth quarter before the hosts’ last-minute touchdown, became a focal point. But, with a return visit to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers up next, so too was Penn State’s immediate future.

Recapping the major takeaways from the press conference, here: