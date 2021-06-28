 Penn State Hoops: Inside the Den notebook recruiting news and insights
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-28 10:40:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Inside the Den: Hoops makes new offer, hosting two official visitors

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff are rounding out the month of June with a pair of official visitors to campus.

We have details on the visitors, some insight into the latest Class of 2022 offer made over the weekend, and more on Penn State's recruiting schedule in the coming weeks. Join us for our Inside the Den update on the Nittany Lions' recruiting efforts by following the link below.

INSIDE THE DEN: HOOPS HOSTING TWO OFFICIALS THIS WEEK, MORE

