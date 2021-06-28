Inside the Den: Hoops makes new offer, hosting two official visitors

Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff are rounding out the month of June with a pair of official visitors to campus.

We have details on the visitors, some insight into the latest Class of 2022 offer made over the weekend, and more on Penn State's recruiting schedule in the coming weeks. Join us for our Inside the Den update on the Nittany Lions' recruiting efforts by following the link below.

Not a subscriber? Click the link below for FREE access to Blue White Illustrated's premium content through August 10: