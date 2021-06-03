Hoops: Nittany Lions land first Class of '22 commit

A 5-foot-10 point guard, Clary earned an offer from Penn State in April shortly after the arrival of Micah Shrewsberry to the Nittany Lions' head coaching position. Considered a solid point guard by program insiders, Clary is said to play within himself, distributes the basketball to teammates and embodies the role of a floor general. An able scorer, Clary also can score at the rim and from deep, creating his own shot and creating for others.

Clary represents the first verbal commitment from a prep prospect for Shrewsberry, having already landed three additions through the transfer portal in Jaheam Cornwall, Jalen Pickett, and Jevonnie Scott. Penn State's immediate needs ahead of the 2021-22 season include a wing, as well as two power forwards. The Nittany Lions hosted senior Western Michigan power forward Greg Lee Thursday, who is currently in the NCAA transfer portal.