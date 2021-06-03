Hoops: Nittany Lions land first Class of '22 commit
The Penn State men's basketball program has picked up its first Class of 2022 verbal commitment in point guard Kanye Clary out of Massanutten Military Academy.
Clary chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Texas A&M, Radford, North Carolina A&T, Old Dominion, Norfolk State, and James Madison, among others.
RELATED: Inside the Den: Hoops hosts key transfer target
RELATED: Where do Penn State targets stand in the updated Rivals150?
A 5-foot-10 point guard, Clary earned an offer from Penn State in April shortly after the arrival of Micah Shrewsberry to the Nittany Lions' head coaching position.
Considered a solid point guard by program insiders, Clary is said to play within himself, distributes the basketball to teammates and embodies the role of a floor general. An able scorer, Clary also can score at the rim and from deep, creating his own shot and creating for others.
Clary represents the first verbal commitment from a prep prospect for Shrewsberry, having already landed three additions through the transfer portal in Jaheam Cornwall, Jalen Pickett, and Jevonnie Scott.
Penn State's immediate needs ahead of the 2021-22 season include a wing, as well as two power forwards. The Nittany Lions hosted senior Western Michigan power forward Greg Lee Thursday, who is currently in the NCAA transfer portal.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook