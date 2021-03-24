Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Wednesday for a midweek update as the Nittany Lions continue to progress through their spring practices. Let’s get right into the news and notes to emerge from the presser, here:

1) Because none of us can get enough, and no one will be able to until the 2021 season starts, the weekly check-in on the quarterback position is the place to start. Coming off a particularly disastrous 2020 season, following a particularly successful 2019 season, the wildcard of starter Sean Clifford remains an intriguing point of interest for the Nittany Lions heading into 2021. Asked Wednesday how Clifford has looked through the first week and a half of Penn State’s spring practices, including his assimilation into the system of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, Franklin said that the senior signal-caller has looked the part. “He's a vet. He's a smart guy. He asks really good questions. He's had a lot of success and he's had a lot of adversity, and with that comes maturity, comes wisdom, comes experience,” Franklin said. “He is a guy that wants to be good and works at it, both mentally and physically. “I think Coach Yurcich has been pretty impressed with him, in terms of his ability to take information from the meetings and transfer it to the field.” Boosting Clifford’s ability to pick up the new system, Franklin said, is the reality that the plays and concepts being applied under Yurcich aren’t wildly different from the things Clifford has done before. “Sean's kind of experienced those and got a pretty good understanding of those and all of that knowledge, he's able to kind of put things into families. Everybody's kind of running the same plays, it's how you package them all together. But he's been impressive so far.”

2) Meanwhile, though Clifford was, is, and remains the presumed starter for the Nittany Lions next season, the sorting out of his backups, or competitors remains a point to be resolved. With only three scholarship quarterbacks currently on the roster in Clifford, redshirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson, and January enrollee Christian Veilleux, Franklin acknowledged the necessity of developing consistency at the position and what that will entail moving forward. “Ta'Quan has done some nice things since he's been here and this spring as well, but it's about consistency. Most of these guys make really good flash plays or a big-time throw or decision or whatever it may be, but it's really about consistency,” Franklin said. “It's kind of like the kicker that can make that the 60-yarder every once in a while but doesn't consistently hit the 40-yarder, and that's what you need. So I think Ta'Quan is showing more of that right now. Veilleux I think is pretty far along for a true freshman in terms of being able to operate what we're asking them to do. “But that's an important thing for us to figure out is, we got to make sure we have a two and a three that we feel good about, and also you'd like to get to a point where your two is truly competing and pushing your starter. All those things are important and I think this spring will help with that, but if I had to guess, that'll go into fall camp as well.”

Roberson and Clifford generated positive comments from Franklin early in this spring practice. (Mark Selders/Penn State Athletics)

3) Beyond the quarterbacks on offense, Franklin also assessed the earliest stages of Yurcich’s tenure with the Nittany Lions. “It's probably exactly what I thought it was going to be,” Franklin said, recalling his extensive history tracking Yurcich’s career. “I've known all about Mike and have been tracking him for a while and I've had some deep conversations with him and his family, and now getting him here is what I thought.” And that thought, Franklin went on to explain, is a return to the core philosophies that he’d maintained in Penn State’s successful stretch of seasons between 2016 and 2019. (Which I wrote about earlier Wednesday). “He's an aggressive personality as a coach. He's an aggressive personality as a play-caller. He has a proven track record of success,” Franklin said. “And what he believes in and who I would like to be stylistically, it aligns.” Further, Franklin explained that one of Yurcich’s qualities has helped loosen his grip on limiting the complexities shown on either side of the ball at this stage in spring practice. Reflecting on his time working with defensive coordinator Don Brown while at Maryland, Franklin said that he’s consistently been hesitant to get too exotic or intricate too early in a practice session to not throw off the learning process. With Yurcich, though, his receptiveness to installing non-traditional elements to the offense has changed that dynamic slightly. “He coaches the guys hard and he's aggressive on the field, but he's also aggressive in scheme,” Franklin said. “You want to be able to start with a foundation. But what's nice is, for Brent and Mike is, Mike wants to see a little more pressure early on, and by doing that, Brent's okay with getting a little bit more exotic formations early on. We're probably being a little bit more aggressive than we've been in the past early on from an installation standpoint. “So I've been impressed with him, it's been fun to have him around, and I know his family's excited about being here as well.”

4) On the other side of the ball, Franklin also provided some insight, along with that of corners coach Terry Smith, into the Nittany Lions’ defensive backfield this spring. Picking out safety Ji’Ayir “Tig” Brown as “standing out right now” and having “a really good spring” as he leads the team in turnovers to this point, Franklin said that the increase in comfort and confidence demonstrated by Brown this spring is typical of second-year players in the program. Beyond Brown, Franklin also offered his thoughts on two younger players at safety in second-year player Enzo Jennings and third-year Tyler Rudolph. “Enzo is a guy that we're excited about to take the next step, and we need them to take the next step,” he said. “And Tyler Rudolph is a guy that, from the time we recruited him athletically, is a guy we've been excited about and I think this is going to be an important year for him and an important offseason, and I've seen a lot of strides in him, both physically, mentally and emotionally, and have been pleased there. “It's an interesting group and it's a good group. We got to keep challenging those guys to get better. I think Anthony Poindexter has done a really good job. He's brought a bunch of energy in practice. The guys like him and the staff likes him. He's been a really good fit for us and it just seems like everybody's kind of feeding off of it.”

5) Another newcomer to the program, South Carolina transfer Johnny Dixon, drew positive reviews from Smith when asked for an early evaluation. “Johnny Dixon brings added competition to the room. Here's a guy that started games in the SEC and comes to the room with a humble approach,” Smith said. “He's a hard worker. He's a tremendous talent. He's tough. He's a very good tackler. He's smart in the room. And he fits into the room.” A piece of what Smith described holistically as “a really good room,” Dixon has helped build the depth and options for the Nittany Lions in the secondary ahead of the 2021 season. “I feel like there's probably six guys that could legitimately play snaps for us. Johnny is one of those guys. He's a playmaker. He's come in and made an immediate impact on us. I'm super excited that he's a part of our room and he's making us better,” Smith said. “He's getting better. He's making the room better. And he's building a competition that ultimately makes us better with the guys that are on the field.”

