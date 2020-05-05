News More News
Inside the Den: Exploring the Options as Uncertainty Continues

Nate Bauer
Senior Editor
Is in his 15th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

What's the latest conversation at hand as Penn State continues to grapple with the options ahead of it in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?

BWI editor Nate Bauer delivers some of opinions and options being considered, Inside the Den.

