{{ timeAgo('2021-06-16 14:43:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Den: Brent Pry interview news and notes

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 16th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.
Go Inside the Den with BWI's Nate Bauer as he offers an inside look into his one-on-one interview with Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry on Wednesday.

What were the major themes that emerged from the session? Bauer's instant feedback and impressions from the wide-ranging interviews are here.

INSIDE THE DEN: BRENT PRY INTERVIEW NEWS AND NOTES

