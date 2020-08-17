With that in mind, let’s get right into some of the biggest news and notes items to emerge from the session with Barbour and how it might shape the coming weeks, months, and even years for Penn State’s athletic department.

"I'm sure that the sense of the room was a certain direction. And everybody felt like in unison that this was the right thing to do,” Barbour said. “I mean, that's hard for me. I wasn't in the room. I don't know what to tell you. I know that every chancellor and president moved forward, told their athletic directors that that was the decision."

So, when asked later to follow-up on whether or not a vote took place, Barbour reiterated the source of the decision and her admittedly incomplete understanding of how the conference presidents came to their conclusion.

"It's unclear to me whether there was ever a vote or not,” she said. “But it is clear to me that Penn State, and Eric Barron, both on our campus and then as he took his thoughts to the Big Ten and the various conversations that they had, explored every option to play, every option that would have been acceptable from a health and safety standpoint. To say that Dr. Barron fought for the ability for our student-athletes to play this fall, I think that would be a correct assumption."

Recounting the challenges of the decision, and everything that went into it, and the difficulties that remain as the conference turns its attention to putting on a spring football season, Barbour eventually produced the hour’s most compelling response.

1) The first point to wade through is what went into the decision, in the first place.

Making lengthy opening remarks, Barbour indicated that the bottom line proposition of the spring - that figuring out how to safely play, with an acceptable level of risk, would be the top priority - she said that the decision indicated that those priorities were not met to an acceptable level by the Big Ten’s decision-makers.

"I responded that we're going to continue to plan, we're going to learn, we're going to follow the science, and when the time comes, if we can do it safely, we will. And if we determine that we can't do it safely, then we won't play. That's clearly the point that our chancellors and presidents got to last week,” Barbour said. “Let me be clear. Dr. Barron wants to play. He knows how important it is to our student-athletes. He knows how important it is to this department. And of course, he knows how important it is to our community and our alumni. I want to play. Our board wants to play. And you're fully aware that our coaches and student-athletes and their families want to play. But it's never been 'play at all costs' or 'under any circumstances.' We all want to play, and we have turned our attention to what that next opportunity might be to play for our fall sports, and we're working to make sure that we do everything we can to improve the circumstances under which we might play.

“As you all know, the Big Ten and the Chancellors and presidents relied on medical advice from amongst many, our emerging infectious disease task force, our sports medicine committee, and as simply as I can put it, in the end, there was too much uncertainty for them to believe that it could be done safely. It's really that simple."





2) In elaborating on the timeline of the decision and the elements that went into it, specifically, Barbour revealed that the concerns with uncertainty weren’t limited to one significant factor.

Noting that complications from myocarditis from COVID-19 infections have been on Penn State’s radar for at least two months, Barbour instead said that “little bits of information” and “the rate of information coming in” produced an environment in which the Big Ten’s decision-makers felt confident in their decision, based on the advice of its experts.

“We have an infectious disease task force and emerging infectious disease task force, and our sports medicine committee for a reason, for them to be the experts and bring to us information that's either positive or of concern, and they've done that all along,” Barbour said. “The area that we're getting the most positives in, although it's some positive and some negative, but is on the testing front, and that's on the point of care saliva test. On the other hand, the PCR reagent based tests are becoming... the supply chain on those is tightening up a little bit, which was very concerning I know to our presidents and chancellors. Those things, we learn more and more in real-time.

“The long term impacts are something we can't know right now, and frankly, we can't know in two or three weeks, either. So, was that certainly a part of their decision? Absolutely, it was. But I wouldn't say... maybe some of the information within it, but as a subject, I don't think it was new to any of our campuses or new to our presidents or chancellors."





3) All that said, the most important caveat given the ticking clock of what would have been a fall season is whether or not the decision is final or might be reconsidered.

Barbour, acknowledging the frustrations that have been voiced by players and their parents in recent days, was resolute.

"The presidents and chancellors made their decision based on science, based on the information from medical experts and based on concerns and uncertainty in a number of different categories. I don't see that changing,” she said. “But I also appreciate the passion of our parents and our student-athletes, and I appreciate where both their hearts and their heads are."





4) Following the early reports of Big Ten programs potentially seeking an avenue to play elsewhere, Barbour essentially acknowledged the suggestion as a nonstarter.

“We're a proud member of the Big Ten, it was clear to me from the beginning that that was not something that was part of our execution of rights,” she said. “It's part of our membership as part of the Big Ten. And therefore, as much as we would have... and again, we all want to play, but our presidents had determined that it wasn't safe to play. So, that certainly was not something that we were going to pursue.”





5) All of which leaves Barbour and Penn State to look forward to the next steps toward spring competition for fall sports in the Big Ten.

As BWI Editor Matt Herb detailed more completely, it’s an avenue Barbour believes is possible and is one already very much in the works.

"In terms of the viability of a spring season for football and frankly for all of our sports, I absolutely see it being viable,” Barbour said. “It's going to depend on where the virus is at the time. All of our sports are going to depend on that.

“But to be honest with you, being who we are as athletic directors, we turned our attention to that pretty quickly. Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday evening into Wednesday, and along with our coaches, along with some of our sports science people, our sports medicine folks, we are far down the road on concepts. Obviously, a lot to be done in terms of dotting I's and crossing T's, but we've put something together that I think is very compelling and that our student-athletes and our fans and our communities will be pretty interested in."

Barbour said that tentative plans could be released by the Big Ten within the next week for its spring season.





6) In the meantime, one of the big questions for Penn State players and coaches is what team activities might look like this fall.

While the Big Ten’s decision will prevent competition from taking place between teams, Barbour was adamant that the notion of a completely disbanded team was unrealistic and unreasonable.

“I think we have to give our coaches time with these student-athletes in all sports. We can't tell them okay, it's eight hours summer access, the only person who can talk to them are the folks in the weight room. That's not going to work,” Barbour said. “These students, these guys need their coaches, men, and women, they need their coaches. They need that mentoring. Our coaches need their students, at the same time. So I think we're gonna have to build a middle category that's probably either at 20 hours or maybe, 14 or 16, somewhere in there, that's going to allow... opportunities for at least individual player development, if not some kind of team player development."

Referring to the plans that were implemented by the NCAA this summer allowing for a ramping up of team activities in football’s return to campus, first with informal workouts, followed by two-week periods in July leading into the start of preseason practice on August 7, Barbour said that a new model was being discussed and would likely be implemented without “heartbeat” or full-on, offensive line over the defensive line, portions of practice.