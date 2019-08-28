Penn State hosted its last partially open practice to the media before the start of the 2019 season Wednesday. What caught our eye and what did James Franklin have to say about his team's progress? Subscribers, join us inside The Lions Den for the latest!

INSIDE THE DEN: AUG. 28 PRACTICE NEWS & NOTES

Not a subscriber? Now's the best time of the year to join us!

Not only is an annual yearly subscription 25% off for the first year, but you'll also receive a $75 e-gift card to Adidas.

Click Here and don't miss out before the start of the 2019 season!



