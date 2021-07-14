Inside the Den: At quarterback, two themes dominate this offseason

With the disaster of Penn State’s 2020 season fully in the rearview mirror, football is soon to return for the Nittany Lions.

And this time, it’s going to be something approximating “normal” after a year lost completely to the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout.

Finally.

With Big Ten Media Days set for July 22-23 in Indianapolis, the start of Penn State’s preseason camp slated for August 6, and the program’s preseason media day setting up for August 7, this represents a nice opportunity to check in on the program with some of our insiders, in addition to our extensive preseason interviews that have taken place this summer, to get a comprehensive grip on where the Nittany Lions stand as the season quickly approaches.

We’re going to break this into a few updates on a position-by-position basis the next few days, but just given the depth of the subject matter at the top of the roster, we're going to split the quarterback position into its own category to provide an assessment of where Penn State stands this summer.

Join us Inside the Den, below:

