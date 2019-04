Penn State again welcomed the media in briefly for the end of its 13th practice session (of 15, wrapping up Friday with a walk-through before Saturday's Blue-White Game) at the Lasch Football Complex Wednesday evening.

Treated to a few minutes of action, followed by interviews with James Franklin, Sean Clifford, Sean Spencer and Yetur Gross-Matos, check out our news, notes, and observations from the session, below:

INSIDE THE DEN: April 10 Practice News & notes