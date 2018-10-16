Of all the positions, Penn State head coach James Franklin would have picked elsewhere.

In an injury suffered Saturday afternoon in the Nittany Lions’ 21-17 loss to Michigan State, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Fred Hansard was lost for the season, Franklin announced at his press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“He will be unavailable for the rest of the season,” Franklin said, hedging from providing details on the nature of the injury, only adding that Hansard has already had surgery.