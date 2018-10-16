Injured DT Fred Hansard to miss rest of 2018 season
Of all the positions, Penn State head coach James Franklin would have picked elsewhere.
In an injury suffered Saturday afternoon in the Nittany Lions’ 21-17 loss to Michigan State, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Fred Hansard was lost for the season, Franklin announced at his press conference Tuesday afternoon.
“He will be unavailable for the rest of the season,” Franklin said, hedging from providing details on the nature of the injury, only adding that Hansard has already had surgery.
Appearing in all six games this season, his debut with the Nittany Lions, Hansard started once and has ben credited with 1.5 tackles for the season as a backup on Penn State’s defensive line interior.
Already thin at the position group, having graduated Curtis Cothran and Parker Cothren, the Nittany Lions have also played without Kevin Givens and Ellison Jordan at times this year. Now, with Hansard lost for the rest of the season, the Lions’ official depth chart lists Givens backed up by true freshman P.J. Mustipher and Damion Barber, with Robert Windsor backed up by Antonio Shelton and redshirt freshman C.J. Thorpe.