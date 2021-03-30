Initial 2023 Rivals100 Released
The Nittany Lions have offered 54 players in the 2023 Rivals100
Rivals released its initial top 100 list for the Class of 2023 Tuesday, and as expected, Penn State is pursuing many of the players that were named. So far, the Nittany Lions have offered 54 of the 100 players who made the cut, and at least dozen or so have made it clear already that the Nittany Lions will be a serious contender in their respective recruitments.
At the top of the list you'll find New Jersey offensive lineman and Don Bosco Prep prospect Chase Bisontis, who many believe may be favoring the Nittany Lions currently. The nation's 20th-ranked player, Bisontis took a self-guided tour of University Park back in September. He currently claims just shy of 30 scholarship offers.
Two of Penn State's top quarterback targets can be found about 10 spots down, with Detroit native Dante Moore (No. 30) and Georgia native Dylan Lonergan (No. 32). Lonergan's father, Dan, played for the Nittany Lions in the 1980's, while Moore is a former teammate of recent signee Jaylen Reed.
In the second half of the list, you'll find a previous Penn State commit in tight end Mathias Barnwell, who ranks No. 52 overall. The Virginia native committed to the Nittany Lions in June 2020, only to decide this past January that it was best to reopen his recruitment. He's the youngest player to ever commit to the Nittany Lion football program.
You'll also find some recognizable names in wide receiver Rodney Gallagher (No. 59), offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier (No. 61) and defensive end Luke Montgomery (No. 65). Despite growing up in Pennsylvania, Gallagher has never been on campus before, but that'll change this summer. He's also a Division I basketball recruit.
Bichmeier and Montgomery have been on campus before, as both players took self-guided tours of campus in 2020. Birchmeier is another player that many believe could be leaning towards the Lions currently. Montgomery also gave reporters that impression back in the fall, but since then he's seen his offer sheet expand to include many of the nation's top programs.
There's also three elite linebacker prospects in Pennsylvania for the Class of 2023, beginning with Pittsburgh native Ta'Mere Robinson at No. 76. Directly behind him you'll find Semaj Bridgeman, who will play for Archbishop Wood in Warminster this upcoming season, as well as Josiah Trotter at No. 80 overall. Trotter is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter. He plays at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia.
One other 2023 prospect to keep an eye on in Pennsylvania is Imhotep Charter safety Rahmir Stewart, who ranks No. 84 overall. Stewart attended a game at Penn State in 2019. He currently claims two dozen scholarship offers.
Prospects who hold a Penn State scholarship offer
*** Players in bold have visited or spoken highly of Penn State ***
1) DE Lebbeus Overton
2) QB Malachi Nelson
4) WR Brandon Inniss
5) DE Peter Woods
6) OL Kadyn Proctor
10) LB Anthony Hill
11) DE James Smith
12) Ath. Samuel M'Pemba
17) CB Tony Mitchell
20) OL Chase Bisontis
22) DT Jason Moore
27) RB Richard Young
28) CB AJ Harris
30) QB Dante Moore
32) QB Dylan Lonergan
33) WR Hykeem Williams
34) TE Jaden Greathouse
35) OL Samson Okunlola
38) DE Derrick LeBlanc
39) WR Santana Fleming
42) TE Luke Hasz
45) CB Jahlil Hurley
46) WR Makai Lemon
48) WR Carnell Tate
49) LB Tackett Curtis
50) OL TJ Shanahan Jr.
51) WR Jaquize Pettaway
52) TE Mathias Barnwell
54) Ath. Joenel Aguero
55) WR Christian Hamilton
56) Ath. Treyaun Webb
58) OL Knijeah Harris
59) WR Rodney Gallagher
61) OL Alex Birchmeier
64) TE Jaxon Howard
65) DE Luke Montgomery
67) WR Deandre Moore
69) CB Cormani McClain
70) QB Jaden Rashada
74) WR Jalen Brown
76) LB Ta'Mere Robinson
77) LB Semaj Bridgeman
78) RB Justice Haynes
79) OL Payton Kirkland
80) LB Josiah Trotter
81) Saf. Caleb Downs
84) Saf. Rahmir Stewart
86) TE Mac Markway
90) DT John Walker
93) DE Keldric Faulk
96) TE Ty Lockwood
97) LB Leviticus Su'a
98) RB John Randle Jr.
99) CB Jamel Johnson
