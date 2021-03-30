 Which Penn State prospects made the 2023 Rivals100?
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-30 13:18:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Initial 2023 Rivals100 Released

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder

The Nittany Lions have offered 54 players in the 2023 Rivals100

Rivals released its initial top 100 list for the Class of 2023 Tuesday, and as expected, Penn State is pursuing many of the players that were named. So far, the Nittany Lions have offered 54 of the 100 players who made the cut, and at least dozen or so have made it clear already that the Nittany Lions will be a serious contender in their respective recruitments.

At the top of the list you'll find New Jersey offensive lineman and Don Bosco Prep prospect Chase Bisontis, who many believe may be favoring the Nittany Lions currently. The nation's 20th-ranked player, Bisontis took a self-guided tour of University Park back in September. He currently claims just shy of 30 scholarship offers.

Two of Penn State's top quarterback targets can be found about 10 spots down, with Detroit native Dante Moore (No. 30) and Georgia native Dylan Lonergan (No. 32). Lonergan's father, Dan, played for the Nittany Lions in the 1980's, while Moore is a former teammate of recent signee Jaylen Reed.

Penn State has offered scholarship offers to 54 players in the initial Rivals100 for the Class of 2023.
Ohio native and four-star defensive end Luke Montgomery visited Penn State this past fall.

In the second half of the list, you'll find a previous Penn State commit in tight end Mathias Barnwell, who ranks No. 52 overall. The Virginia native committed to the Nittany Lions in June 2020, only to decide this past January that it was best to reopen his recruitment. He's the youngest player to ever commit to the Nittany Lion football program.

You'll also find some recognizable names in wide receiver Rodney Gallagher (No. 59), offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier (No. 61) and defensive end Luke Montgomery (No. 65). Despite growing up in Pennsylvania, Gallagher has never been on campus before, but that'll change this summer. He's also a Division I basketball recruit.

Bichmeier and Montgomery have been on campus before, as both players took self-guided tours of campus in 2020. Birchmeier is another player that many believe could be leaning towards the Lions currently. Montgomery also gave reporters that impression back in the fall, but since then he's seen his offer sheet expand to include many of the nation's top programs.

There's also three elite linebacker prospects in Pennsylvania for the Class of 2023, beginning with Pittsburgh native Ta'Mere Robinson at No. 76. Directly behind him you'll find Semaj Bridgeman, who will play for Archbishop Wood in Warminster this upcoming season, as well as Josiah Trotter at No. 80 overall. Trotter is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter. He plays at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia.

One other 2023 prospect to keep an eye on in Pennsylvania is Imhotep Charter safety Rahmir Stewart, who ranks No. 84 overall. Stewart attended a game at Penn State in 2019. He currently claims two dozen scholarship offers.


Prospects who hold a Penn State scholarship offer

*** Players in bold have visited or spoken highly of Penn State ***

1) DE Lebbeus Overton

2) QB Malachi Nelson

4) WR Brandon Inniss

5) DE Peter Woods

6) OL Kadyn Proctor

10) LB Anthony Hill

11) DE James Smith

12) Ath. Samuel M'Pemba

17) CB Tony Mitchell

20) OL Chase Bisontis

22) DT Jason Moore

27) RB Richard Young

28) CB AJ Harris

30) QB Dante Moore

32) QB Dylan Lonergan

33) WR Hykeem Williams

34) TE Jaden Greathouse

35) OL Samson Okunlola

38) DE Derrick LeBlanc

39) WR Santana Fleming

42) TE Luke Hasz

45) CB Jahlil Hurley

46) WR Makai Lemon

48) WR Carnell Tate

49) LB Tackett Curtis

50) OL TJ Shanahan Jr.

51) WR Jaquize Pettaway

52) TE Mathias Barnwell

54) Ath. Joenel Aguero

55) WR Christian Hamilton

56) Ath. Treyaun Webb

58) OL Knijeah Harris

59) WR Rodney Gallagher

61) OL Alex Birchmeier

64) TE Jaxon Howard

65) DE Luke Montgomery

67) WR Deandre Moore

69) CB Cormani McClain

70) QB Jaden Rashada

74) WR Jalen Brown

76) LB Ta'Mere Robinson

77) LB Semaj Bridgeman

78) RB Justice Haynes

79) OL Payton Kirkland

80) LB Josiah Trotter

81) Saf. Caleb Downs

84) Saf. Rahmir Stewart

86) TE Mac Markway

90) DT John Walker

93) DE Keldric Faulk

96) TE Ty Lockwood

97) LB Leviticus Su'a

98) RB John Randle Jr.

99) CB Jamel Johnson

