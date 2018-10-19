The Lions and Hoosiers are both looking to turn their seasons around

Sometimes it’s good to get away. And sometimes it’s not. If there’s any intangible value in playing on the road after two consecutive home losses, James Franklin isn’t aware of it. At his news conference on Tuesday, Penn State’s coach was asked whether the us-against-the-world mentality that road trips tend to inspire might prove beneficial to a team that seemed to lose its edge in a sloppy loss last Saturday to Michigan State. Franklin didn’t waste any time shooting down that theory. “I’d like to play all 12 games in Beaver Stadium if we could,” he said. “I don’t know if the conference would allow us to do that.”

CB Amani Oruwariye returns an interception against Indiana in 2017.

The conference most certainly wouldn’t allow it. But maybe the next-best thing would be to play more road games in places where the Nittany Lions have enjoyed their share of success over the years.

As it happens, they’re headed to one of those places this weekend. Since joining the Big Ten, Penn State has played nine games at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium and has won eight. It also edged the Hoosiers in Indianapolis in 2000 in what was technically a neutral site game. The Nittany Lions’ only road loss in this series was in 2013, when they fell apart in the fourth quarter and dropped a 44-24 decision. So far this season, the Hoosiers have not done a great job of protecting their house. They are 2-2 at home, with victories over Virginia and Ball State and losses to Michigan State and Iowa. The 35-21 loss to the Spartans was shaping up to be a laugher before Indiana scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to briefly make it a one-score game. Michigan State had taken a 28-7 lead on a fake field goal late in the third quarter and was threatening to run away and hide before a pair of late interceptions gave Indiana new hope. Then, with just over three minutes to play, Jalen Nailor took a jet sweep 75 yards for a touchdown to clinch the win for the visitors. But while the Michigan State game turned unexpectedly interesting in the final minutes, last week’s 42-16 loss to Iowa started out bad and just kept getting worse. Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley threw for 320 yards and six touchdowns, and the Hoosiers weren’t able to respond to that onslaught by mustering much offense of their own. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw two interceptions in the red zone, bringing his season total to a league-high seven. Running back Stevie Scott managed only 29 yards, and as a team, Indiana rushed for just 67, averaging 2.7 yards per attempt. Coach Tom Allen said his team got beat in all three phases of the game and afterward urged players “to own it, to flush it, and press on.” Even after that performance, the Hoosiers are still fielding the sixth-most-productive passing game in the Big Ten. Ramsey, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound Cincinnati native, is completing 68 percent of his passes and is averaging 232 yards per game. He has been very good at spreading the ball around, as four Indiana receivers have totaled 20 or more catches, a group led by senior wideout J-Shun Harris II with 24 receptions for 217 yards. The Hoosiers have also used true freshman Michael Penix at the quarterback position. Named the No. 13 pro-style prospect in the country coming out of Tampa Bay Tech, Penix has played in two games and completed 12 of 15 passes for 125 yards. He still has the option of redshirting, but Allen said the staff isn’t committed to preserving his freshman eligibility if it looks as though he can help the team in more than his four allotted games. “We’re not going to map this all out,” the coach said. “It’s definitely a feel for sure, as the game is unfolding. I want to give us the best chance to be successful on game day.”

Indiana head coach Tom Allen said he's been impressed with Miles Sanders.