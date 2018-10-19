Indiana Preview: Revival Meeting
The Lions and Hoosiers are both looking to turn their seasons around
Sometimes it’s good to get away.
And sometimes it’s not. If there’s any intangible value in playing on the road after two consecutive home losses, James Franklin isn’t aware of it. At his news conference on Tuesday, Penn State’s coach was asked whether the us-against-the-world mentality that road trips tend to inspire might prove beneficial to a team that seemed to lose its edge in a sloppy loss last Saturday to Michigan State.
Franklin didn’t waste any time shooting down that theory.
“I’d like to play all 12 games in Beaver Stadium if we could,” he said. “I don’t know if the conference would allow us to do that.”
The conference most certainly wouldn’t allow it. But maybe the next-best thing would be to play more road games in places where the Nittany Lions have enjoyed their share of success over the years.
As it happens, they’re headed to one of those places this weekend.
Since joining the Big Ten, Penn State has played nine games at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium and has won eight. It also edged the Hoosiers in Indianapolis in 2000 in what was technically a neutral site game. The Nittany Lions’ only road loss in this series was in 2013, when they fell apart in the fourth quarter and dropped a 44-24 decision.
So far this season, the Hoosiers have not done a great job of protecting their house. They are 2-2 at home, with victories over Virginia and Ball State and losses to Michigan State and Iowa.
The 35-21 loss to the Spartans was shaping up to be a laugher before Indiana scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to briefly make it a one-score game. Michigan State had taken a 28-7 lead on a fake field goal late in the third quarter and was threatening to run away and hide before a pair of late interceptions gave Indiana new hope. Then, with just over three minutes to play, Jalen Nailor took a jet sweep 75 yards for a touchdown to clinch the win for the visitors.
But while the Michigan State game turned unexpectedly interesting in the final minutes, last week’s 42-16 loss to Iowa started out bad and just kept getting worse. Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley threw for 320 yards and six touchdowns, and the Hoosiers weren’t able to respond to that onslaught by mustering much offense of their own. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw two interceptions in the red zone, bringing his season total to a league-high seven. Running back Stevie Scott managed only 29 yards, and as a team, Indiana rushed for just 67, averaging 2.7 yards per attempt. Coach Tom Allen said his team got beat in all three phases of the game and afterward urged players “to own it, to flush it, and press on.”
Even after that performance, the Hoosiers are still fielding the sixth-most-productive passing game in the Big Ten. Ramsey, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound Cincinnati native, is completing 68 percent of his passes and is averaging 232 yards per game. He has been very good at spreading the ball around, as four Indiana receivers have totaled 20 or more catches, a group led by senior wideout J-Shun Harris II with 24 receptions for 217 yards.
The Hoosiers have also used true freshman Michael Penix at the quarterback position. Named the No. 13 pro-style prospect in the country coming out of Tampa Bay Tech, Penix has played in two games and completed 12 of 15 passes for 125 yards. He still has the option of redshirting, but Allen said the staff isn’t committed to preserving his freshman eligibility if it looks as though he can help the team in more than his four allotted games.
“We’re not going to map this all out,” the coach said. “It’s definitely a feel for sure, as the game is unfolding. I want to give us the best chance to be successful on game day.”
Allen, who came to Indiana in January 2016 as defensive coordinator before becoming head coach 11 months later following Kevin Wilson’s resignation, said he’s hopeful that the loss to the Hawkeyes will turn out to be motivational.
“Even when something happens that’s bad, I’m going to find a way to make it positive,” he said. “That’s exactly how I look at it. There’s no doubt, getting hit upside the head with a two-by-four doesn’t feel very good, but I promise you it will get your attention. This is one of those kind of situations. I think our guys were shook a little bit by it, [but they] responded by wanting to say some things. I thought the way we responded [in practice] – our energy, focus, effort – was excellent.
"We would rather not have it happen that way. We would rather have the opposite [result] to catapult you with momentum. But it’s in the past. We can’t change it, but we can learn from it, choose to use all the things that led up to it, try to decide what caused us to be in this position to have a game like that, and address them right now at a critical point in the season.”
When Allen looks across the field on Saturday, he’s going to see an opponent that feels much the same, having reached a critical point in its own season. Penn State took a big step backward in its 21-17 loss to Michigan State. After steadily improving in their first five games, even in a 27-26 loss to Ohio State, the Nittany Lions turned in a ragged performance against the Spartans. They weren’t precise on offense and weren’t opportunistic on defense, and as a result, they head into Bloomington desperate for a win.
“There’s no question that they’ve had two tough ones,” Allen said. “But that doesn’t take away from who they are. They’re a very talented football team. They’ve got a lot of weapons. It’s the best offensive line they’ve had. They’ve said that pretty clearly; I think everybody who has watched them since [Franklin] has been there would agree. They have a very experienced quarterback, and we know full well how good he is, both when we played him two years ago, then when we played him last year.”
Allen said he’s been particularly impressed with Miles Sanders. The junior running back was one of a handful of Nittany Lion standouts last Saturday, rushing for 162 yards against a Michigan State team that had been leading the country in rush defense. Indiana knows how to neutralize talented runners, having held Saquon Barkley to 56 yards on 20 carries last year. But Allen expects Sanders to pose a major challenge.
“The running back is special,” he said. “Sometimes I think it’s the same guy, like they brought him back from last year, you know? He’s his own guy, for sure, but he’s a special talent. He was the No. 1 running back in the country coming out of high school, and that’s what they’re able to do. That’s a tribute to how they’ve recruited, the guys they’ve got and developed.
“It’s a very talented football team that had high hopes and expectations for the season. They’re going to be coming to Bloomington very hungry, ready to play and get their season back on track.”