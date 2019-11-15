This time, it’s Indiana that aims to prove its recent surge is no fluke. The Hoosiers are 7-2 overall and are already assured of having their winningest season since 2007. They are 24th in this week’s Associated Press poll and 25th in the coaches’ rankings, marking the first time they’ve appeared in either poll since 1994. They’ve won four in a row, their longest Big Ten winning streak since 1993, and are coming off a bye week as they get set to visit Beaver Stadium. In short, the Hoosiers are in a good place. But they’re not in a comfortable place, to hear coach Tom Allen tell it, and yes, there is a difference.

For the second time in eight days, the Nittany Lions could potentially find themselves serving as the foils to someone else’s feel-good success story. Last week, it was Minnesota that sought to show its legitimacy with a victory over one of the Big Ten’s best programs – a victory that it ended up getting.

A longtime Big Ten straggler gets off to its usual lukewarm start but then hits its stride in conference play, earning national attention for the first time in years, just in time for a late-season game against traditional powerhouse Penn State – a game that offers a chance at the sort of validation that has eluded it for what seems like forever.

“Just because you get ranked one week doesn’t mean all of a sudden you’ve arrived,” Allen said. “It’s an acknowledgement of what you’re doing, the foundation you’re laying. But as I talk to our players about what that means, if some people choose to be satisfied with it, then it will go away.



“How do you handle the success? … You get ranked in the country – how do you handle that? Do you let it cause you to intensify the hunger that you have? Or does it create a [sense of] satisfaction and a letup? Obviously, our desire and passion are that we would build off the successes we’ve had this year and keep growing and getting better, realizing we have a lot of hard work ahead of us.”

That work begins in a stadium where they’ve never won. The Hoosiers have gone 0-10 at Beaver Stadium and have won only one of the 22 meetings between the two teams. And while this year’s Hoosiers team may be the best ever to visit University Park, it will not be at full strength on Saturday. During Northwestern’s visit to Indiana on Nov. 2, redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. left in the second quarter and didn’t return. Allen said afterward that the Penix had been “dinged up.” As it turned out, the injury was more serious than that description suggested. Last week, he underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

The good news for Indiana is that Penix’s replacement, Peyton Ramsey, is one of the team’s more experienced offensive players. Ramsey, a redshirt junior, started 12 games last season, and he has filled in ably this fall. In late October, when Penix was forced to miss the Nebraska game with an injury, Ramsey completed 27 of 40 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-31 win. Against Northwestern the following week, he came on in relief and hit 7 of 10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown to help finish off a 34-3 victory.

The offense has been crucial to the Hoosiers’ success this season, because they’ve been up and down on the other side of the ball. They’ve held four opponents (Eastern Illinois, Connecticut, Rutgers, Northwestern) to three points or fewer, but Ohio State, Michigan State, Maryland and Nebraska all scored 28 or more. The Buckeyes’ 51-point outburst was hardly surprising; they’ve been doing that to everybody this season. But the Spartans have fielded one of the Big Ten’s more sluggish offenses, and yet they hung 40 points on Indiana.

Through it all, though, the Hoosiers have continued to thrive. Penix and Ramsey have combined to hit 70.3 percent of their passes, while running back Stevie Scott III has rushed for 737 and nine touchdowns, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in yards per game (81.9). To date, the Buckeyes are the only opponent that has held Indiana below 30 points.

Allen said that he felt going into the season that he and his staff had assembled a Top-25-caliber team. When the Hoosiers finally made the rankings this week, he told his players, “Guys, you’re doing what I expected you to do.”

Now that his faith has proven justified, he expects the Hoosiers to bring a positive attitude into their final three regular-season games against Penn State, Michigan and Purdue. The last time Indiana beat any of those teams was in 2016, when it edged the Boilermakers, 26-24, in Bloomington. It hasn’t beaten the Wolverines since 1987. But that history won’t have any bearing on what happens over the next few weeks, and Allen doesn’t want his team dwelling on anything other than the opportunity that lies ahead, beginning with this week’s trip to University Park.

“If you don’t believe, then I don’t want you around us,” he said. “That is a mindset that I have. I want players who believe. If you don’t believe we can go to Penn State and win at Penn State for the first time in program history, then don’t get on the bus. That’s bottom line. If you don’t believe, we’ve got no chance.

“That just doesn’t happen to be for a certain game,” he added. “That’s for our program, too. If you don’t believe we can do great things here, do special things in Bloomington with our football program, then I don’t really care what we have or haven’t done in the past. That’s never been part of the equation. It’s not how I think.

“Our guys have been challenged in that way. When you do things that you expected to do or talked about doing, you congratulate them for doing it, say, OK, let’s go back to work, because we’ve got more goals to accomplish and more things that we want to do in this program. That’s just the way I approach it. Our guys have responded to that. We’ve got a lot more things we want to do. There are a lot more things for this football team to accomplish.”

