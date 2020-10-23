Sure enough, when the Big Ten in September issued a revision of its previous revision, the Hoosiers discovered that the league had moved the Wisconsin game to December and matched them with Penn State on opening day. And yes, you could call that a tough draw.

That revised schedule lasted less than a week. The Big Ten abandoned it in early August, but Allen was still braced for the likelihood that if there were going to be a season, Indiana would face a tough draw in week one. After all, as a member of the Big Ten’s rugged East Division, Indiana’s slate is loaded with tough draws.

The Hoosiers had originally been slated to open their 2020 season on the road against Wisconsin. That was how the Big Ten had drawn it up long before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19, and when league officials revamped their schedule this past summer in response to the pandemic, they still had Tom Allen’s team traveling to Madison on opening day.

One way or another, Indiana figured it was going to have its hands full on opening day.

The prospect of opening against the No. 8 team in the country might seem daunting. But the Hoosiers have been looking for a statement victory in recent years as they’ve steadily improved their program to the point where frequent bowl contention seems like a realistic expectation. So why not go for that win right off the bat?

“The bottom line is, that’s the schedule that we were handed,” Allen said. “We don’t ever really talk about anything other than [having] goals as a program, and beating those Top 25 teams is something that we have not been able to do a lot in the past. … Obviously, playing a team like Penn State gives us that opportunity. When you talk about what’s next for our program, it’s winning these games. Obviously, being close is no longer acceptable. The goal… is to find a way to finish and win these games. We’ve been in them, we’ve been close, but we now have to finish them.”

For most of its football history, Indiana has struggled to compete with the Big Ten’s traditional powers. Since 2014, when the league scrapped its oft-mocked Legends and Leaders divisions in favor of an East-West alignment, the Hoosiers have combined to go 1-23 against division rivals Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State. That lone win was a 24-21 victory over the visiting Spartans in 2016. Of the 23 losses, only six were by a touchdown or less.

On a more encouraging note for the Hoosiers, three of those six one-score losses were to this week’s opponent. Indiana may sport a dismal 1-22 record against Penn State, but it has often found ways of keeping things close going into the fourth quarter. That’s what happened last year at Beaver Stadium before the Lions engineered an 18-play, nine-minute drive that allowed them to hold on for a 34-27 win.

This year’s rematch will be contested without several players on both sides who were supposed to be difference-makers. Journey Brown, who rushed for a game-high 100 yards vs. the Hoosiers last year, is out of action indefinitely due to an unspecified health problem. Micah Parsons, who had seven tackles and forced a fumble in last year’s game, has opted out of his final two seasons to prepare for the NFL Draft.

It’s been known for some time that Parsons wouldn’t be playing, but Brown’s absence only came to light earlier this week. When he met with reporters on Monday, Allen wasn’t aware that the junior running back’s availability was in question, but he said it wouldn’t affect the Hoosiers’ preparations.

“He’s a tremendously talented player, but they have a stable full of running backs who are extremely talented,” Allen said. “The bottom line is that they’re a great football team. Their offensive line makes them go, they have an excellent quarterback, a very talented receiver corps and arguably one of the best tight ends in the country, definitely one of the best. I have tremendous respect for their personnel. They’ve recruited at an extremely high level with that position, so if [Brown] isn’t there, you’ll have somebody else who is extremely talented, a future NFL running back, taking snaps.”

Indiana has some absences of its own to deal with. Marcelino Ball, an All-Big Ten senior at the safety-linebacker hybrid position known as the Husky, is out for the year after suffering an ACL tear during a noncontact drill. A year ago, Ball finished with 47 tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups. In addition, the Hoosiers will be without safety Raheem Layne, a five-game starter in 2019.

Allen is getting set for his fourth full season as the Hoosiers’ head coach. He had served as interim coach in the Foster Farms Bowl in 2016 after Kevin Wilson’s resignation, but his first game as the permanent hire was the following August against Ohio State. The Buckeyes were ranked second in the country at the time, and they ended up rolling, 49-21, in Bloomington. Flashing back to his full-time debut, Allen referred to it earlier this week as “a challenging opportunity.”

“There are a lot of variables that go into a game,” Allen said. “The bigger the game is, the [more] attention to detail there needs to be in all three phases. I think special teams [have] been a major factor in these games when you talk about beating teams of this caliber. To me, that has been a big focus and will continue to be a focus. That’s the next step for us as a program, to be able to find a way to win these types of games and elevate our program.”

