“I was just fired up,” Stevens said after Penn State secured a 75-69 win over the Wolverines. “It meant so much to me to get stops for my team. We all played hard. Those type of plays get everybody fired up.”

Stevens, not known for his defense, blocked Michigan attempts at the rim on two straight possessions. Flexing his muscles and roaring along with the crowd after his second rejection, Stevens picked up a young supporting core that struggled in the game’s final moments and refused to let it lose.

His hand did the talking for him. Twice.

Lamar Stevens didn’t even need to speak to convey his emotions as he and Penn State clung to a late lead against No. 6 Michigan





Stevens, as this trying season has worn on, has begun to understand the influence he holds on each end of the court.

The locker room’s undisputed alpha male, Stevens can no longer afford to be a cog in Penn State's defensive system.

An example on a team that values defense above all else, Stevens has to be the engine that makes the machine run.

“I think Lamar understands now that’s got to play with his hair on fire,” coach Pat Chambers said.

On a snowy evening in State College, Stevens’ embers soon generated a teamwide flame.

A Penn State team with one Big Ten win in 12 tries made life miserable for the conference-leading Wolverines, who entered the evening with two losses all year.

Outside of Charles Matthews, no player in a maize and blue jersey was granted the luxury of finding his rhythm. Certainly not postseason hero Jordan Poole, who went 1-of-8 from 3-point range. Nor reliable floor general Zavier Simpson, who finished 2-of-9 from the field and had six turnovers and just four assists.

All of that was galvanized by Stevens, whose three blocks and 12 rebounds felt just as crucial as his game-high 26 points, and whose attitude hasn’t at all wavered in a season that hasn’t gone the way Penn State wanted.

“I think he’s maturing,” Chambers said of his junior star. “I think you can see that in him. There’s maturity. There’s growth. Early on, he was down on himself too, and I think he’s broken through that and he understand what a leader is, what it means to lead. Leadership never takes a day off, and he gets that now.”

From a more technical perspective, the roots of Tuesday’s upset were planted in a conversation between Stevens and Chambers a few weeks back, when the coach approached Stevens about playing at the five if the Nittany Lions needed to go to a smaller lineup.

Stevens never hesitated to agree, and he never backed down as usual five-spot occupants Mike Watkins and John Harrar combined for only 26 minutes against the Wolverines.

It forced the 6-foot-8 Stevens to guard 7-foot-1 Jon Teske for a considerable portion of the night. Teske finished with five points and five rebounds.

And, of course, there were the blocks. Both hustle plays in transition. Both emphatic. And both important.

They each came with Penn State holding onto an eight-point advantage, as the Wolverines clawed to put themselves in position for one last run at a comeback with the clock winding down.

But they won’t be what Chambers remembers from the performance.

“I thought what he did was better in the half-court,” he said. “You’re going to see the monster blocks and all that stuff, I’m going to look at it the way he was doing what he was supposed to do, keeping guys in front of him while playing good team defense.”

Team defense is the perfect term for what Stevens creates when he plays like he did Tuesday. He’s one of the few players Chambers has who’s been here before, who knows what this kind of Big Ten win feels like, and what’s required to make it happen.

And now, as Stevens gains a different kind of a experience — leadership — he’s better equipped to spark his teammates’ flame like he did Tuesday, and the young Nittany Lions are more equipped to get familiar with that elusive winning feeling.

“I know the struggle,” Stevens said. “I was once in [Myles Dread's] shoes. I was once in [Rasir Bolton's] shoes. I know how hard it is, playing in the Big Ten coming right out of high school, it's not easy. You have to adjust, pretty much, your entire game to be effective in this league. Also, I see how hard they work. I see their dedication to this team and to Coach Chambers, and their belief in me. I always want to see people like that, who work hard win or lose, be successful.”