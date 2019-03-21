Wednesday, we looked at Penn State's quarterbacks . Today, we're staying in the backfield at the running back position.

Between Penn State's Pro Day Tuesday, and Wednesday's media availability with Nittany Lions' head coach James Franklin, linebacker Cam Brown, and offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, early impressions out of spring practice have been plentiful this week.

At this time last year, Penn State’s biggest question at running back was whether or not Miles Sanders could approximate the production of NFL-bound Saquon Barkley for the 2018 season.

This spring, more questions loom.

Following the early entrance of Sanders to the NFL, his draft stock now rising into the Top 50 picks according to some, the Nittany Lions will try to replace his 1,274 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 220 carries.

According to Sanders, however, that might not be the best way to think about it.

“I don’t think anybody can be the next Miles Sanders,” he said. “I just think there will definitely be another great running back coming out of Penn State, that’s for sure.”

Rather than the presumed ascent of a veteran backup that Sanders represented, the Nittany Lions have more of an open competition this spring. At times Sanders’ No. 2 last season, Ricky Slade returns for his sophomore campaign following a debut with 45 carries for 257 yards and six touchdowns.

Sidelined for four of the Nittany Lions’ 13 games last year, through the recalling of his advice to the younger Slade, Sanders shed some light on the frustrations of the Virginia product. Said Sanders, “I just told him to just be patient and take advantage of every opportunity that you get because when you touch that field, make them know why you should be playing.”

Slade isn’t alone in his desire to see the field more this season, though.

Announced by Franklin at his pre-spring practice press conference as having made great strides, redshirt sophomore Journey Brown is in a position to solidify a bigger presence this year. And according to Sanders, it is Brown’s deeper understanding of the playbook that has made the difference.

“We have a no-huddle offense, so when you get the play, he kind of knows where to line up instead of the quarterback telling him where to line up. So it’s just him taking that next step,” said Sanders. “And his next step would be just reading defenses and allowing him to play faster. It’s good seeing that from Journey because he came a long way.”

Noting that both have looked “real good in spring practice,” Sanders’ primary takeaway was the development that has already taken place and is only likely to continue moving forward this offseason.

“I always had confidence in them. They’re my guys, the young guys. It’s weird seeing them as the young guys last year and now Journey is the oldest, so that’s kind of scary,” said Sanders. “But being out here at practice, Ricky looks good, Journey looks real good. They’re really good at the playbook right now, so they’re really good at what they’re doing. It’s just about them just being themselves right now out there, just playing faster.”

On the field, then, senior linebacker Cam Brown has seen it first-hand.

Describing Slade as “looking explosive” and Brown as “looking faster than ever” with “ridiculous” speed, the linebacker also turned his attention to the newcomer in the running backs room this spring. Noah Cain, an early enrollee out of IMG Academy in Florida, surprised Brown with his size and early performance.

Pumping the brakes on projecting Cain’s impact this fall, Franklin still offered his own positive impressions of the 5-foot-10, 209-pound back.

“He's blended really well with the guys. His freshman class, as well as the older guys, he's got a really good way about him. I kind of describe him as like an old soul in his demeanor,” said Franklin. “I think him and a lot of these guys though, sometimes they put too much pressure on themselves too early. Like they expect to come in and it's just going to happen for them. And that's not the case. There's gotta be a little patience.

“I see flashes of really good things, but it's too early for any of these guys to say how much they're going to factor into the fall. There's a lot of time and a lot of competition between now and then.”